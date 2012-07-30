Nominally, Shapton’s book is also about failure, or at least about near-misses with greatness. Shapton swam competitively as a teenager near Toronto and then as a college student at McGill, went to the Canadian Olympic trials in 1988 and 1992, and at one point was ranked eighth in the country. But she never made the team: “I trained, ate, traveled, and showered with the best in the country, but wasn’t the best; I was pretty good.”

Even being “pretty good” at competitive swimming, however, required an obsessive commitment to the sport. For most of her young adult life, Shapton got up every day before sunrise to train for several hours, traveled on weekends to meets in distant parts of the country, and spent her vacations eating huge plates of spaghetti in preparation for hundreds of laps in the pool. She vividly describes pre-dawn mornings in the kitchen: setting the microwave timer at 1:11:00—her ideal time to swim the 100 meter breaststroke—and visualizing every second of the race as she cooks her favorite breakfast, “muffin-in-a-mug” (instant bran-muffin mix and milk).

Swimming provided structure and an identity, but it was also constrictive. In 1989, Shapton quit her team and made a game attempt to advance her mental age to what she calls her “swimming age”: “After quitting … I voraciously try to catch up on the rituals of being suburban sixteen, seventeen, filling my head with steep French literature and new music, notebooks with bad poetry, gut with crushes, sketchbooks with agonies of dragons, raccoons, and smudgy Gothic calligraphy.” But she continued to train alone, as if her muscles couldn’t stop performing the function to which they had grown accustomed. When she started competing again at McGill, it was more on her own terms, age and swimming age finally in harmony.

She left the sport after college, but her book—all simple short sketches, both verbal and visual—reveals the imprint that competitive swimming made on the rest of her life. First there is her career as an artist, something she understands as a textural encounter, a feel for what she’s drawing, just as when swimming she experienced a “feel” for the water: “a knowledge of watery space … an animal empathy for contact with an element.” Shapton’s bonds with artistic mentors echo her early relationships with coaches; her ability to perform the basic tiny motions of her craft again and again derives from the repetitive focus of athletic training. “Artistic discipline and athletic discipline are kissing cousins, they require the same thing, an unspecial practice: tedious and pitch-black invisible, private as guts, but always sacred.” Just as she forced herself to do hundreds of laps as a teenager, Shapton now draws or paints repetitive series, many of which appear in the book: bleeding-edge watercolor studies of a woman swimming, bright and bulbous images of the thermal baths at Vals, Switzerland.

Then there is her marriage. Shapton’s two most recent books, Was She Pretty? and Important Artifacts and Personal Property from the Collection of Lenore Doolan and Harold Morris, Including Books, Street Fashion, and Jewelry, are both studies in love’s imperfections: the first a catalog of elliptic stories about exes, the second a literal, or faux-literal, auction catalog revealing the history of a couple through their shared relics (“Lot 1032: A fortune-cookie fortune, kept by Morris in his wallet, reading: ‘In life, it’s good not to get too comfortable.’ … $5-10.”)Shapton has a sharp eye for the tiny failures of love, for all the ways in which a beloved partner can also be a source of befuddlement, frustration, even despair. In a recent interview she remarked, “I think all happy marriages, partnerships, friendships are happy despite something.”