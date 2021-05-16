A Stillborn Olympics

Critics of the grain embargo and Olympics boycott assume that Russian society can withstand any deprivation without losing its loyalty to the regime. Yet historically, shortages of food, especially at times of international humiliation, have dealt crippling blows to Russian regimes—witness the effects of the Crimean War, 1905, or 1917. In 1970 the Politburo bowed to the pressure of food rioting in Poland when it yielded to a change of government. The threat of food shortages is a matter of concern to the Kremlin, as was evident last year when rumors circulated in Moscow that factory workers in the city of Gorki (where the exiled Sakharov now lives) refused to vote in the annual election until the government brought meat to the city. For the week before and after the election, the Russian staple meats kolbasa (sausage) and hotdogs were sold in that Volga city. Moscow and Leningrad are the only Soviet cities with a reliable meat supply—that is, before the grain embargo. Throughout my year in Moscow, I would meet provincial visitors in the homes of Muscovite friends, visitors from Kalinin, Volgograd, and even Siberia who had come to buy meat in the capital. Soon kolbasa may become unavailable even in Moscow.

The Politburo now faces the prospect of a sharp reduction in the Russian meat supply in tandem with the international humiliation of an Olympics boycott. After sacrificing so much to make the Olympcis possible, Russian citizens may begin to question the wisdom of their government's actions in Afghanistan once they witness a stillborn summer Olympics, To the millions of average Russians who hardly would have been touched by the flood of Western influence, the economic pressures of the boycott and the grain embargo will have far greater meaning than a successful Olympics could achieve. Precisely now, after a decade of rising consumer expectations, the twin blows of the embargo and the boycott will hit the population hard. The Olympics boycott will not only deprive the Soviet system of vital hard currency obtained through the tourist trade, but also exacerbate tensions aroused by shortages of food and housing. In the last two or three years Soviet citizens have sacrificed to see millions of rubles poured into construction of tourist hotels and Olympics facilities. To know that this money has gone to waste because of the government's reckless commitment to defend the Afghanistan revolution is a thought more damaging to Andropov's KGB than any superficial exposure to Westerners could ever be. When the Red Army coffins begin to be airlifted back to Moscow from Kabul, the ordinary Russian may become much more impatient with the Politburo's sense of "duty" to defend foreign revolution.

Robert Herr is the pseudonym of a Russian specialist who recently spent a year in the Soviet Union. This article appeared in the February 16, 1980 issue of the magazine.