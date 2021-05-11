A Stillborn Olympics

Now the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan has changed everything. The crush of tourists may never arrive in Moscow, now that President Carter has moved to punish the Politburo for its aggression. The central question prompted by the debate over the Olympics is whether the Politburo will be substantially damaged by the boycott, or whether our refusal to attend the Olympics will serve merely as a symbolic gesture. It is unlikely that any American action, short of the use of military force, would compel a Red Army retreat from Kabul. What purpose, then, would the boycott serve?

In the last few weeks, voices have been raised to challenge the wisdom of the boycott strategy. Recently in the New York Times ("A Boon for the K.G.B.," January 31, 1980), Harrison Salisbury reminded readers of the potential headaches the hordes of Western tourists to Moscow would cause Soviet officials. Attempting to punish the Politburo, Salisbury writes, we will only ease the job of the KGB by relieving the city of the flood of thousands of foreign tourists. By our decision to boycott the Olympics, we will only help forces on the right in the Politburo gain the upper hand. No longer can thousands of Russians expect to mingle with Westerners "laden with capitalist fruits." No longer must Iurii Andropov, chief of the KGB, worry about the danger of Russians sampling Western literature, ideas, philosophy, and even (Salisbury adds for some bizarre reason) cocaine. In the end, Salisbury implied, we will only be serving the interests of the Kremlin hardliners responsible for the Afghanistan intervention.

I think Mr. Salisbury is wrong, for a variety of reasons. His remarks, however, do articulate the seriously flawed US assumption over the last decade that Soviet society would become westernized as the result of its expanded ties with the United States. As observers in the Soviet Union readily saw, we were wrong to expect moderate tendencies to grow from detente. Paradoxically, as the Soviet Union has eased its tensions with the West, it has tightened its controls over society. Although some say that President Carter's moves to punish the Kremlin for its actions in Afghanistan will only provoke reaction within Russia, the history of the Brezhnev administration shows that right-wing elements in the Politburo already have held the upper hand throughout the last decade. Even before Afghanistan and the exile of Sakharov, the banishment of Solzhenitsyn, the closing of the Chronicle of Current Events, andthe arrests of Scharansky and Orlov indicated that the regime was not about to allow Western influence to get out of hand in Moscow. The Politburo's autumn decree ordering school-age children out of the city for the summer further displayed the assumption of the Soviet leaders that they can cope with the implicit dangers of the Olympics.