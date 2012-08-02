Gerhardt’s arguments against the traditional lawyers are more persuasive than his arguments against the political scientists. All of human history bears witness that where political actors play tit-for-tat, the golden rule of reciprocity is but one possible equilibrium; the other equilibrium, darker and perhaps more common, is that if I gain the upper hand, I will gleefully do unto you exactly what you would do unto me if the balance of power were reversed. Many of the Justices who voted to restrict Congress’s power to regulate national health care voted a few years back to uphold Congress’s power to regulate medical marijuana, or to detain sex offenders; and so it goes, on and on. The Justices are not particularly faithful to their own precedents, let alone to those written by others. The evidence that a norm of reciprocity in fact operates at the Court is contestable, to say the least.

If the Justices rarely overrule precedents, moreover, it may be because they rarely need to. It is the unusual case that cannot be put aside as irrelevant (“distinguished,” as lawyers say), at least with enough effort and ingenuity. In high-stakes cases, the effort is worth it, and the Justices have a crowd of ingenious clerks and counsel to help them make it all come out right. The health care opinions feature the most useful tool in the legal casuist’s toolbox, which is the introduction of an entirely new conceptual dimension unanticipated by the earlier precedents. “Sure, the cases say that Congress may regulate economic matters,” certain Justices reasoned, “but this is a regulation of economic inactivity rather than economic activity, and we’ve never said that was OK.” Welcome to the new paradigm.

It is this ability to introduce new and unforeseen dimensions that puts today’s precedent at the mercy of the future. Randy Barnett, a libertarian legal scholar and advocate—the genial Victor Frankenstein who stitched together and galvanized the activity/inactivity distinction—has suggested that even though the Affordable Care Act was upheld, the opinions handed his side a long-run victory by announcing a more restrictive set of Commerce clause doctrines. He lost the battle, but he might still win the war. But Barnett is too shrewd not to understand that judicial opinions by themselves cannot produce long-run victories. A future majority could uphold a future statute falling within the semantic scope of the rules that Barnett likes, by introducing some distinction that neither Barnett nor I can now anticipate. “Sure, the cases say that Congress may not regulate inactivity, but this is a regulation of a special type of inactivity, type X, and we’ve never said that wasn’t OK.” Whether the gambit will work will be a function of the then-prevailing circumstances, not of what some Justices said back in 2012. At the Supreme Court level, in hard cases at least, constitutional law is a game without legal rules; the rules are created and enforced by other means.

So what are the rules, and where do they come from? The precedents that mattered in the health care cases were not legal precedents in the narrow sense, the doctrinal rules set out in opinions and dissected at length in constitutional law treatises. What mattered were normatively colored expectations, held by public opinion and (derivatively) by public officials, about how political actors, such as the Justices, do and should behave. These expectations are shaped in part by past episodes—decisive showdowns between branches of government that are refereed by public opinion. The result of such a showdown is a constitutional “convention,” to use the term developed in Commonwealth legal and political theory. Some conventions have fuzzy boundaries and contestable significance, but by and large they are less malleable and more difficult to manipulate than judicially crafted rules, in part because of the high salience of the showdowns that create them and in part because they are typically less elaborate and technical.

It is a convention that Supreme Court justices should cite a great deal of legal precedent, even in great and hard cases. Since the showdown between the New Deal and the Court in the 1930s, however, it is also a convention that the Court should not invalidate major social welfare statutes enacted by the federal government. The only statutes invalidated on Commerce clause grounds since 1937 have involved minor or collateral federal regulation outside the core domain of national social insurance and social welfare, whereas the Affordable Care Act was serious business, squarely in the conventional core of federal competence. (In another part of the decision, the Justices invalidated an expansion of the cooperative state-federal Medicaid program on the ground that the statute “coerced” states into participating, but the decision leaves open the option that the federal government can in effect bribe states to accept the expansion, so the invalidation does not foreclose attainment of the federal aim.) That set of unwritten norms is not found in terms anywhere in the reports of Supreme Court opinions, but it seems likely to have weighed on the Court’s decisive voter, Chief Justice Roberts.