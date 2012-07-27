Today’s economic news adds another number to a long list of numbers pointing toward a tepid recovery. GDP grew at an annualized rate of just 1.5 percent in the second quarter, which is about halfway between healthy post-recession growth and a double dip recession. Put differently, it’s more or less what you could have guessed based on meager job growth, a steady stock market, or the sense that things aren’t exactly rapidly improving or falling apart. According to the opinion machines, this is bad news for the president. But is it bad enough to cost him reelection? As an empirical matter, the answer is: possibly.

Second quarter economic growth figures prominently in political science election forecasting—it’s one of the core variables in fundamentals-based forecasting models, including the prominent Abramowitz model, renowned for predicting the winner of the popular vote in every election since whenever. So what does 1.5 percent second quarter economic growth mean for 2012? Well, it means a close election. According to the recently modified iteration of the Abramowitz model, Obama should receive about 50.5 percent of the two-party popular vote—enough to barely win reelection.

But that conclusion shouldn’t leave Democrats elated or Republicans despondent. The relationship between economic growth and electoral outcomes is imperfect, and there’s a much larger margin of error than reporting might lead you to believe. Consider this graph of Q2 GDP growth and the result of the Presidential election. As you can see, results often fall far from the best fit-line, which I've tried to illustrate by adding a highly unscientific dotted line linking outlying election results, and a blue vertical line indicating the wide swath of possible outcomes at the current rate of economic growth.