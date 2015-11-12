“A revolution of things colliding”—Wallace Stevens’ phrase would be an apt description of Cheever’s vision, if one could but see the revolution, if there were some sort of progression from one condition to another. But after all the collisions, large and small, his characters are still drinking martinis, still making middle-aged love every night, still catching the 8:11 in the morning, the only real difference being that they have survived the collision. And if that is the meaning of these stories, it is not enough, because the collisions themselves were only catalytic occasions, not great crackings in the surface of the human condition.

The plot of Bullet Park deserves to be called Gothic, with all the reservations that term implies. Eliot Nailles, mouthwash salesman and uxorious husband, meets Paul Hammer, a newcomer to his town, and the accident of their names instantly links their fates. Though Nailles is normal almost to the point of caricature, his son is stricken with hysterical paralysis and cured by a self-styled swami hired by father. While she seems to love him, Nailles’ wife is prevented from betraying him with three different men only by three separate acts of God: a fire, indigestion and Nailles’ being home with a cold. Nailles is no better off, for all his normalcy: he develops train phobia and buys unidentified tranquilizers from a mysterious pusher whom he meets in public rest rooms and cemeteries.

Paul Hammer is born out of wedlock and his name is derived from the circumstance of a handy man walking by with a hammer. Hammer’s father lifted weights and developed such a remarkable physique that, when he travelled in Europe, sculptors used him as a model for the figures on the facades of some of the Continent’s best-known hotels. And Cheever does not hesitate to have Hammer stumble over these figures—still standing, or lying in bomb craters—when it is his turn to go abroad.

Hammer’s mother has complicated musical dreams in which airplane engines play Bach and Handel. She lives in Kitzbuhel, and says that if she were to go hack to the U.S., she’d settle in Bullet Park and “crucify” someone whose life was less idiosyncratic than hers, i.e., a conformist.

This is what Hammer ultimately tries to do, but first he wanders about taking planes from here to there for no apparent reason (other than Cheever’s passion for place-dropping), falling inexplicably in love with women, men, children and dogs. He suffers from a feeling of anxiety—a “cafard”—which can only be cured by inhabiting a yellow room he happens to see in Italy. When he tries to rent this therapeutic room, the tenant refuses to move. Falling back on his flying tic, he goes back to America, where, miraculously, he happens upon another such room. This tenant also refuses to decamp, but she is conveniently—or cavalierly—killed in a highway accident.