The latest Newsweek features an insider-y read by Joan Juliet Buck, the magazine writer who wrote the infamous 2011 Vogue puff piece on Asma al-Assad, wife of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad. I’m tempted to call it a cautionary tale for journalists—and that’s clearly how it is presented, with the headline “Mrs. Assad Duped Me.”

But to read Buck’s account that way, to assume that anyone could have found themselves in her shoes, would be an insult to most journalists. Unless Buck omitted a boatload of admirable details about Mrs. Assad in this current piece or only recognized the creepiness of her visit to Syria in hindsight, she most certainly was not duped. She knowingly wrote a glowing profile—“the freshest and most magnetic of first ladies”—about the wife of a murderous tyrant.

Buck’s time in Syria—arranged through the Washington p.r. firm Brown Lloyd James—was full of creepy details and billowing red flags from start to finish. Her handlers gave her a cellphone to use that was clearly bugged. Her computer was tampered with. She endured a bizarre afternoon at the Assad home, for which the family insisted on making her lunch even though it was fairly clear they had never done it before.

The Assads were obviously looking to burnish their image. A New York Times article this June outlined the concerted p.r. campaign they undertook since 2006, resulting in laughably worshipful and shallow articles. “The Eastern Diana.” “Syria’s First Lady and All-Natural Beauty.” Conde Nast Traveller published a 2008 piece promoting Damascus as a vacation destination.