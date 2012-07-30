As Republicans have ramped up on their attack on Barack Obama as a wannabe socialist who doesn’t believe that successful businessmen are responsible for their own fortunes, I’ve been struck by an odd and little-noticed countervailing push: the desire by some conservative writers to disassociate their side from triumphant capitalists.

I spotted it a few weeks ago in Nick Lemann’s New Yorker review of several books on inequality, including my colleague Tim Noah’s The Great Divergence and Spoiled Rotten: How the Politics of Patronage Corrupted the Once Noble Democratic Party and Now Threatens the American Republic, by Jay Cost of The Weekly Standard. Lemann writes that Cost is “upset about inequality, and comes close to predicting that the Republicans will be the party that takes it on, because the Democrats have become the party of Wall Street.”*

Huh, you say? Well, Cost isn’t the only one. Charles Murray published a lengthy essay in Saturday’s Wall Street Journal about the existential threats he sees confronting American capitalism. The first threat he identifies is that most successful capitalists today are of the political left:

[L]arge numbers of today’s successful capitalists are people of the political left who may think their own work is legitimate but feel no allegiance to capitalism as a system or kinship with capitalists on the other side of the political fence. Furthermore, these capitalists of the left are concentrated where it counts most. The most visible entrepreneurs of the high-tech industry are predominantly liberal. So are most of the people who run the entertainment and news industries. Even leaders of the financial industry increasingly share the politics of George Soros. Whether measured by fundraising data or by the members of Congress elected from the ZIP Codes where they live, the elite centers with the most clout in the culture are filled with people who are embarrassed to identify themselves as capitalists, and it shows in the cultural effect of their work.

Well. There is no question that many of the country’s most successful capitalists reside in culturally liberal, solidly blue territory such as New York, Beltway Washington or Chicago. But does that mean they leaning left? Not exactly. Heck, even the Koch brothers keep a foot in New York. No, the best way to judge what the big capitalists are thinking politically is to tally their checks, and here, it’s not even close. From a recent Journal article: