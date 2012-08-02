Public Policy Polling nailed the 2008 results, but PPP’s polls have sometimes seemed a little strange so far in 2012. First, they leaned heavily toward Obama. Then they came back down to earth, but showed Obama struggling among non-white voters (an unlikely scenario). So what’s going on? It might be education.

Since their June 14-to-17 survey, PPP has released educational breakdowns for their DailyKos/SEIU national tracking poll. In every survey, PPP's respondents have been better educated than the 2008 electorate. PPP doesn’t weight for education, and less-educated voters are less likely to respond to pollsters, so this might not be especially surprising. But, it's possible that response rates among less-educated voters are even more lower for automated pollsters than live interviews.

Oversampling postgraduates and undersampling high school graduates could make a difference. Democrats excel among voters with a postgraduate degree—Obama won them by 18 points in 2008. In contrast, Obama did worse among high school-educated voters, only winning them by 6 percent in 2008 (slightly lower than his 7 point victory nationally). If recent polls showing Obama performing poorly among high school-educated voters are accurate, then the education gap could widen, making the educational composition of a poll more significant than it was in 2008.