When delegates began arriving for last week’s 2012 International AIDS Conference, the significance of the setting was clear. Facilitated by the overturn of the decades-old INS barrier on HIV+ travelers, this year marked the first time the annual conference was held in the United States in 22 years. Bringing together scientists, doctors, policy specialists, activists, and (most notably) people living with AIDS, the conference was sure to celebrate the recent successes in the fight against the deadly epidemic (aided, of course, by a pledge by the Obama administration to dedicate an additional $150 million to AIDS research).

But, given the United States’ troubling history and continuing struggle with the epidemic, the atmosphere of calm surrounding the conference—particularly among Americans—was striking. And for those activists who still remember the tension of the San Francisco conference in 1990, this year’s conference was, in some ways, markedly more unsettling.

BY THE LATE 1980s, fear and frustration had worn away at the relationship between scientists, activists, and politicians who were concerned about the AIDS epidemic. At that time, the number of reported people with AIDS in the United States reached 100,000, with the infection rate steadily climbing. When people with AIDS did manage to confront the prevalent social stigma by speaking up, they were often confronted with hateful protests. Senator Jesse Helms at one point even suggested quarantining all people living with AIDS. (He instead settled for writing the Immigration and Naturalization Service’s ban on HIV+ travelers entering the United States, a law that remained in place until 2010.)

For AIDS activists, these perceived attacks became a catalyst for action. Lacking access to treatment and any access to many of the forums (like the International AIDS Conference) where their fate was being discussed, AIDS activists adopted civil disobedience as a primary tactic in pursuit of their cause. “It was uncontrolled anger,” recalls Peter Staley, a former member of the boisterous AIDS activist organization ACT UP New York. And so “we really pissed people off.”