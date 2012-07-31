The polling average is the essential tool for gauging the state of the race. It's remarkably simple and has an excellent record of performing in crunch time. But while the polling averages are likely to nail the final results yet again, there's an important disclaimer: Two of the most frequent polls, Rasmussen and Gallup, will tend to drag the national polling averages in Romney's direction.

Take the RCP average, which only considers the last two or three weeks of polling. As a result, only a handful of polls are usually represented. The decision to privilege timeliness over comprehensiveness is entirely justifiable, since a shorter window will pick up shifts in the race more quickly than a less sensitive long-term average. But so far in 2012, there haven’t been genuine shifts in the race—so poll-watchers haven’t yet reaped the benefits of responsive, narrow time-frame polling averages (although they will after the conventions). Instead, the polling averages are shifting with the changing composition of the pollsters included in the average—and their house effects.

If all polls were released at similar intervals, this wouldn’t create systemic bias. But Gallup and Rasmussen release polls every day, so they’re always in the RCP average. So, even though Gallup and Rasmussen are just two of 20 or so national pollsters, they usually represent anywhere from one-third to one-sixth of the RCP average. In contrast, Pew Research, which consistently shows Obama leading by 4-to-7 points, generally releases polls once a month. And for good measure, they produce huge sample sizes, accrued over long periods, so they’re kicked out of the polling average sooner than they would if they surveyed fewer individuals over one weekend.

The same factors influence the Pollster.com trendline. Since Gallup and Rasmussen are usually among the most recent polls, the Pollster trendline usually surges toward Romney—especially if you select "less smoothing." Using "more smoothing" helps, but it still has over-represents Gallup and Rasmussen. (Pollster enters Gallup and Rasmussen into their average every week, rather than once a month, which would be similar to the rate that most other pollsters conduct surveys.) It's worth noting that Pollster also includes two additional tracking polls from PPP and YouGov/Economist that aren't included in the RCP average. Those two pollsters diminish Gallup and Rasmussen's importance, but make the pollster average even more sensitive to tracking polls, rather than the less-frequent surveys conducted by other pollsters.