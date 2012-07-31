Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!
In a post-Palin world, vetting the Veep has become the most invasive process in politics.
GQ | 19 min (4,863 words)
Looking for an AK-47 or a Bushmaster M4 assault rifle? Welcome to the web’s darkest black market. No background checks necessary.
Gizmodo | 9 min (2,283 words)
Magic and medicine: A doctor reflects on the clash between the spiritual and the physical.
Lapham’s Quarterly | 15 min (3,693 words)
Thanks to the Arab Spring, says Bruce Riedel, Al Qaeda is actually stronger than ever.
Daily Beast | 4 min (1,023 words)