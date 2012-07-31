Editor’s Note: Well be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

In a post-Palin world, vetting the Veep has become the most invasive process in politics.

GQ | 19 min (4,863 words)

Looking for an AK-47 or a Bushmaster M4 assault rifle? Welcome to the web’s darkest black market. No background checks necessary.

Gizmodo | 9 min (2,283 words)

Magic and medicine: A doctor reflects on the clash between the spiritual and the physical. 

Laphams Quarterly | 15 min (3,693 words) 

Thanks to the Arab Spring, says Bruce Riedel, Al Qaeda is actually stronger than ever.

Daily Beast | 4 min (1,023 words)        