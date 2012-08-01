Reassuring and comforting, The Promised Land took off like a shot, selling thousands of copies. Here was the tale of an immigrant who not only mastered English but also made it her own. More importantly, it was the story of an immigrant who was quick to jettison her distinctive, age-old traditions in favor of an American sensibility. Whether writing of her fevered efforts in grade school to come up with a poem in honor of George Washington’s birthday—“We hail our Washington!”—or learning to appreciate the “pelting acorn, the scurrying squirrel” of the New England countryside, Antin was determined to give herself unstintingly to her adopted country—or as she puts it so tellingly, to “exchange Polotzk for America.”

Antin did not ignore her immigrant background. At least half the book, and some of its most rollicking prose, is given over to an affectionate account of her Russian Jewish childhood, the enveloping rituals of traditional Judaism and the sweetest cherries imaginable. “Among the liveliest of my memories,” she told her readers, “are those of eating and drinking … Why, I can dream away a half-hour on the immortal flavor of those thick cheese cakes we used to have on Saturday night … It takes history to make such a cake.”

For all its liveliness, Antin’s description of her Old World experiences is a study in contrast, the literary counterpart to the “before” and “after” photographs that immigrants were so fond of sending to their relatives back home: the “before” highlighting the greenhorn in her dowdy, old-fashioned immigrant garb, the “after” an unabashed salute to the newly natty American. She was also not inclined to talk of “immigrant gifts,” in the vocabulary of the short-lived Progressive movement that showcased how immigrants enriched America by way of music, dance, food, and the imagination. The past, the refashioned Antin wrote lyrically toward the close of her narrative, “was only my cradle, and now it cannot hold me, because I am grown too big.”

Ultimately the book’s appeal hung on the way in which it simultaneously defanged and humanized immigrants, softening the guttural sounds of their language and encouraging a native-born audience to root, root, root for its author and, by extension, her counterparts as they, too, sought their footing in the New World. “Became we came, the New World knew not the Old; but since we have begun to come, the Young World has taken the Old by the hand; and the two are learning to march side by side, seeking a common destiny,” she trilled.

It helped her cause that Antin’s Zion was the United States, not Palestine: by her lights, the foliage of New England was a “burning bush,” George Washington a latter-day Moses, and the Boston Public Library a “temple.” Though it may strike the contemporary reader as corny and heavy-handed, her knowing deployment of Old Testament nomenclature profoundly resonated with the biblically minded citizens of the New World. The immigrant Antin spoke their language, literally as well as metaphorically. The foreigner’s tongue was not so foreign, after all.