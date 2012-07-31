On Monday, Senator Tom Harkin (D-Iowa) released the much anticipated results of his investigation into for-profit colleges. The report notes the exponential growth of the industry, its misleading advertising practices, high-default rates of students, and the fact that “the average tuition for a for-profit school is about six times higher than a community college and twice as high as a 4-year public school.” However, the biggest news about this report is that it ’ s not really news at all.

To quote Harkin from an August 4, 2010 hearing, when his last report on the for-profit college industry was released, “...the evidence points to a problem that is systemic to the for-profit industry: a recruitment process specifically designed to do whatever it takes to drive up enrollment numbers, more often than not to the disadvantage of students.”

At that time, Harkin felt confident in predicting that Congress would soon pass “clearcut” legislation tackling the problem, and has since introduced legislation earlier this year. But today, the only thing that’s clearcut is how effective the for-profit education industry is at stonewalling.