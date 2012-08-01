I made the decision to formula-feed for one reason: I wanted to have a fighting chance of setting up an equitable parenting arrangement. I was already alarmed by the fact that every parenting resource was addressed just to mothers. “A strong, lasting bond grows through regular day-to-day interactions,” read one helpful update from BabyCenter.com. “So encourage Dad or your partner to get involved in even the most basic baby care tasks, like changing diapers, bathing, and feeding.” Encourage him to get involved in changing diapers? Oh, hell no.

My husband fed our daughter her first bottle in the delivery room. And he gave her the next three or four as well before showing me how to feed her. That didn’t stop him from directing baby questions to me: “Should I give her a bath?” “I don’t know. I’ve never had a baby before. Does she need a bath?” But it did start us out on something close to equal footing.

The choice to formula-feed also gave us a precious gift in those first few exhausting months: sleep. We were fortunate to have my mom stay with us in the beginning. Bottle-feeding gave us a three-man rotation during the night. That meant it was sometimes possible to manage a glorious eight hours of sleep before I was on-duty again. Eight hours, people. (I bet the La Leche women don’t mention that!) To have a happy baby, you need a happy mama. And a rested mama is a very happy mama.

More importantly, bottle-feeding allowed both me and my husband to bond with our new daughter. The one thing everyone seems to agree on is that breastfeeding creates an amazing bond between mother and child. And while I’m sure it does, it also guarantees that fathers have that much less time to develop a bond. I may have initially been a formula-feeding proponent because I bristled at becoming the Parent-In-Charge. But once I saw how my husband adored our daughter and loved their ritual of nightly bottles and stories, I could not imagine denying him that special time with her.

My bond with our daughter did not suffer as a result of formula-feeding. Now almost two-years-old, she spends hours wrapped around me like a baby koala. It would frankly be frightening if she were any more bonded to me—she’d have to be surgically attached. I love her madly. And I was surprised and thrilled to find I enjoyed middle-of-the-night feedings, both because we were the only ones awake but also because I was rested enough to relish that time. Parenting a newborn was both much less exhausting and far more fun than I ever expected.

As for that shameless promise that breastfeeding will help women lose weight faster after giving birth, I am sorry to report that’s not true either. Yes, women burn a lot of calories breastfeeding. But they have to consume a lot of calories as well. My appetite diminished once our daughter arrived, while my activity level rose. Because I was relatively well-rested, we could walk for miles around the city in gorgeous autumn weather. It didn’t take long to walk my way back into old clothes.

Six weeks after our daughter’s birth, we went to lunch with some other moms and infants after a baby yoga class. I didn’t have much to contribute to the conversation because it was entirely about the woes of breastfeeding. One woman was worried about her son, who had been projectile-vomiting because he was apparently allergic to something she had been eating. Another made trips every other day to the pediatrician to weigh her daughter, who hadn’t been gaining enough weight. The woman next to me was close to tears: “I had no idea it would be this hard.”

I looked down at my sleeping daughter, her belly full of formula. I knew from the experience of friends that breast-feeding would get easier for these women. But I was so grateful not to share their complaints during these blissful early weeks with my little girl. I grinned at the realization: I had become a smug formula-feeding mama.

