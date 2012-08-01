This was, truly, blurbing of the gods. Dauphin! The Sun King on his throne, extending a silk-gloved hand to be kissed by the brightest blade in the court. For years, I teased Christopher without mercy. “And how is the dauphin today?” But I acknowledged then—and to an extent, still—that this was a perfectly condign vernissage. I’ve often referred to Christopher as "our Gore Vidal," and I say it without irony. Vidal’s mastery of the essay was supreme, just as Christopher’s mastery of the form was in my generation.

Their once close relationship was not to last, largely due to 9/11. For Christopher, this was a hinge moment, when Islamofascism (his coinage, I believe) revealed itself to be the prime enemy of civilization. For Vidal, it was simply a chickens-coming-home-to-roost moment, another—yawn—predictable instance of deserved U.S. imperial blowback.

This languorous what else could we expect? shrug was too much for Christopher. Nine years later, when his former beau ideal’s mind had terminally succumbed to paranoia, he wrote in Vanity Fair: “If it’s true ... that we were all changed by September 11, 2001, it’s probably truer of Vidal that it made him more the way he already was, and accentuated a crackpot strain that gradually asserted itself as dominant.”

The crackpot strain included Vidal’s persistent—and in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, ultimately tedious—charge that FDR had incited the Japanese to start a war and contrived to conceal intelligence about the impending attack on Pearl Harbor.

More vile, in my own view, was Vidal’s friendship with and championing of Timothy McVeigh, the Oklahoma City bomber. Vidal wrote of him that he was “a noble boy.” Remember that phrase next time you see the famous photograph of the fireman cradling the dying body of the infant Baylee Almon. But we must allow Vidal this: He wasn’t kidding when he said that under the ice was cold water.

So despite all the gorgeous writing that he left us—and I have numerous volumes of it on my own study shelves—it’s a bit hard to say, “Now cracks a noble heart.” The evidence suggests Vidal never deserted his demons and took them with him to the grave. Though I draw some hope from McGrath’s obituary, which concludes on a note that toward the end perhaps the cold water within Vidal had ever so slightly warmed.

A final footnote, and to my knowledge, not widely, if at all, known. If you look closely at the footage of the 1968 TVcontretemps between WFB and Vidal, you’ll see WFB trying to rise out of his chair at the moment of maximum heat. If you look very closely, you’ll see him physically straining, but something holding him back.

A few days before, he was sailing in Long Island Sound when a Coast Guard cutter zoomed past his sailboat, knocking him to the deck, breaking his collarbone. During the Chicago debates, he was wearing a clavicle brace. It’s possible that the brace prevented the moment from being truly iconic.

Christopher Buckley is the author of 15 books, most recently the novel “They Eat Puppies, Don’t They?”

photo by Carl van Vechten; used under creative commons.