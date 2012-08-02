After Wong Kar-Wai

Too many years: and I’m struck with sad amazement

how much you’ve aged since I last saw you—

your face wearing away like sand, grain by invisible grain,

the skin leathering, sinew and muscle starting to sag

to craggy jowls beneath your bearded jaw,

your hair withering like grave-grass on the stone.

You’ve grown a mustache to compensate.

Your charcoal pin-striped suit is cut to kill.

Your body still unbowed, but soon to stoop and slow.

I see you clearly. And yet the memory of who you were

as a young man, or might have become, lies like a film

over who you are: strange tear burned into each nerve,