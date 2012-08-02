Kev is a man in his thirties, a rough character not untouched by the law, who has a ten-year-old son named Chook. The bulk of the film is Kev’s flight from the law and to a possible new life accompanied by his son. Various stops and encounters follow in varying tones. First is a stop with a mother figure to Chook, beloved by Chook and warm to Kev; but she understands, or at least accepts, that the pair must fare on, as does Chook.

Hitchhiking, stealing cars, and pilfering from filling stations, groceries, and other shops all help the two along. One stop is at a place with a huge restaurant sign in front, though it seems to be situated in outer space. Kev hustles and fights with people he meets, except for two aborigines with whom he is amiable. Chook accepts what is going on, with no special moral concern but with the son’s emotional range in most father-son relationships—affection, tantrums, flat dispute.

Through much of the first part we suspect that we are seeing a new version of an old form, an account of a muddled older man being straightened out by the influence of a youngster. (The Champ, for instance.) But an almost lofty effect in Ivin’s view of the proceedings, plus his sense of the awesome environment as a silent character, alerts us for surprise. About midway comes a sequence in which, during a quarrel, Kev orders the boy to get back in the car. Angry about some difference, Chook declines. Equally angry, Kev gets in the car and drives off alone.

The place is a huge wet empty waste, uninhabited. Chook starts tearfully to trudge after the car, then breaks down, kneels, and pulls his jacket over his head. At this point he can have only two ideas: either he feels sure that his father will return for him or he doesn’t care. The chance to imagine this choice gives the film a hint of a larger dimension.

This deepened view extends backward to touch everything we have seen before. And that view is enriched by the very end of the picture. Last Ride is then seen as an attempt to render with words and pictures the sad lyricism of a country ballad. Ivin, with his loving direction, lets this gradually come through to us. Hugo Weaving, a leading Australian actor, makes Kev exceptionally sound along every shade of his register. And once again a breathtaking performance by a child. Tom Russell is Chook most endearingly.

For Andrew Sarris, a farewell of respect. He was the contemporary film critic with whom I disagreed most often, yet he was the critic from whom I learned most.

His passing prompts a look at the changes that he brought about with his apostolic mission for the auteur theory—the belief, originating in France, that the primary point of film criticism should be the director’s work, not the subsequent or previous work of writers, designers, and so on. Cinema was to be judged cinematically. Like some others, I was unable to leave my opinions of the writing and characterization and drama at the door of the screening room, but Andrew’s insistence convinced me early on that I needed at least to expand my concerns cinematically. I have always been grateful to him for it, and I think there were others who learned from him and owed him that debt.

When the news of his death spread, I thought I heard a sigh at the loss of something virtually unique, something that was for me at least more considerable than the auteur theory—Andrew’s passion, fierce passion, for film. Others of us critics, fervent film-lovers indeed, could, if it were necessary, work on other subjects. Many of us did. If Andrew couldn’t have written about film, I think he would have been crushed. Happily, he was permitted to work where he belonged. That passion empowered him and helped many.

This article appeared in the August 23, 2012 issue of the magazine.