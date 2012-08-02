Silence,

coming from within:

things past,

tender early associations

ended by death;

also days with table-decorations and fruit-bowls

placed between couples

of unwavering commitment, two flames.

Silence,

from faraway estates,

preparations for festivities or homecomings:

beating of carpets,

on which, later,

many pairs of feet will shuffle

dotingly and in love.

Silence,

once endured and in store for strangers,

broken today by a hoarse plea:

“stay by me,

maybe not all that much longer,

too much decay in me,

too much heaviness,

fatigue.”

—Translated by Michael Hofmann