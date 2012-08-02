Everyone pays attention to who's winning, but not all leads are created equal: a candidate's standing matters too. If it’s July in a presidential election year, there’s a big difference between leading 46-40 and 50-44. The former could be a toss-up, the latter is probably not. Why? In recent elections, it is unusual for presidential candidates to finish beneath their share of the vote in summer polling.

Consider John McCain in 2008. Other than a Palin-induced sugar high, the final few months of the 2008 campaign couldn’t have gone much worse. The economy collapsed, Palin’s credibility was ultimately crippled, Obama won the debates, and McCain wound up losing by seven points. But despite all of that, McCain managed to pick up a few points over the last few months of the campaign. On August 1, McCain held 43.7 percent in the RCP average, and yet he finished with 45.9 percent of the popular vote. In fact, McCain only briefly exceeded 46 percent of the vote in the immediate aftermath of the RNC, right before the economy collapsed. Obama never polled as high as his final tally.

This was also true state by state. Although McCain lost an overwhelming share of undecided voters, he still picked up additional support over his standing in the RCP average in nearly every battleground.