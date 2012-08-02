There may also be more subtle ways in which Warren’s most powerful arguments don’t play well in Massachusetts. Some of the banks that Warren has castigated Brown for protecting are major Boston institutions. And the preservation of Obama’s health care law seems less urgent in a state that already has its own universal coverage.

When I made the rounds of the state’s Democratic old guard, I was surprised at how openly they disparaged Warren. Jim Shannon, a former Democratic congressman and state attorney general, told me, “At this relatively late point in the campaign, I don’t have a fix on what type of candidate she is.” Boston Mayor Tom Menino has conspicuously avoided endorsing her altogether.

In particular, veteran politicos were dismayed by the Cherokee controversy—the revelation that Warren’s Ivy League employers had counted her as a Native American, despite scant genealogical evidence. “You look at it and say, ‘Shouldn’t that be a one- or two-day deal?’” says Shannon. “It turned into a month.” (The conservative Boston Herald columnist Howie Carr nicknamed Warren “Fauxchohontas,” and it stuck.) So far, polls suggest the Cherokee story has had little impact. But Birmingham was convinced it had drawn blood, by identifying Warren with a diversity-obsessed ivory tower, and he feared many voters wouldn’t give her the benefit of the doubt. “If she weren’t using it for her academic advantage, she hasn’t come up with a plausible explanation for why she was claiming it,” Birmingham says. He went on: “The only fear about Warren has been borne out. Although on paper she seemed great, she’s very articulate, people think she’ll kill Brown in the debates, she’s very, very smart. But as a candidate she’s completely untested.”

WARREN LIKES TO tell the story of a seminal moment in her Washington education. It took place during the debate over the bankruptcy bill of 2005, a bank-backed measure that made it harder for people to erase debts. Warren opposed the law, arguing that most people went bankrupt because of misfortune, not profligacy. After she briefed Hillary Clinton, the senator seemed persuaded by her pitch—but then voted for the bill. At the Kennedy Library, Lydon asked Warren whether she would buckle under similar pressures. No way, she said. “I haven’t had to trim my sails one bit, for one nickel.”

But Warren is plainly worried about her home-state credentials. In response to a query, her campaign sent me a list of two dozen events she’d attended this month, including a barbecue in Rutland and a sand-sculpting festival in working-class Revere. More substantively, she has quietly taken a position that would surprise some of her national fans—opposing a tax on medical devices that will provide $29 billion over ten years for the national health care law. The measure is unpopular with Massachusetts’s powerful device lobby, and Brown has hammered away at it all year. In April, Warren published an op-ed in an industry trade journal stating that she also favored repealing the tax and replacing its revenue with an “appropriate offset.” Two pro-Warren executives at device-making firms, who find the tax acceptable, told me they were puzzled by her stance. “I don’t know why she would have [opposed the tax] other than that she’s trying to compete with someone whose ... strategy is to be simple and anti-tax,” says Bob DeAngelis, the CFO of Katahdin Industries. “She’s falling into that trap of being overly simplistic.”

After a tour of a union sheet-metalworkers training facility in Dorchester, I asked Warren how this move was any different from Clinton’s flip on the bankruptcy bill. “Where’s the flip?” she asked indignantly. “There’s no flip there.” Well, I said, she had come out against a tax underpinning a law she strongly supported. “I never have supported the tax,” she replied. “It’s been a consistent position from the very first time I’ve spoken about it.” But wasn’t that similar to Clinton siding with the New York banks? “No! It’s not even close. Nope. It’s just not the same thing.”

It wasn’t hard to understand Warren’s agitation. She had launched a campaign based on the Aaron Sorkin–esque notion that, if a candidate laid out the facts and made her argument with conviction, voters would see the light. Reality, of course, is messier. In Dorchester, she was being challenged for a concession that was hardly unusual, but that was undeniably jarring coming from someone running on such an explicitly moral platform. Even her knack for the impassioned monologue is now being used against her: Brown is running ads tying her famous YouTube riff (“There’s nobody in this country who got rich on his own”) to Obama’s garbled version (“You didn’t build that”).

At the library, Lydon challenged Warren about the viability of her righteous approach to politics, guessing that aides sometimes told her to “cool it a little bit.” “You have to be an awfully nice girl to run for office and not be too strident or too depressing and not condescending about people’s problems. How are you working that?” he asked. The question caught Warren off guard. “Oh. Well. All I know to do is get out and fight for what I can believe in,” she said. “And, I mean, that’s really all I know how to do. I can’t change who I am. It’s too late. I’m kind of stuck with who I am.”

Alec MacGillis is senior editor at The New Republic. This article appeared in the August 23, 2012 issue of the magazine.