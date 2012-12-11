The New Republic Online is looking for college students and recent graduates for its Winter 2013 web internship program. Internships are unpaid but offer substantial experience in the production of a daily online publication. Interns must be able to work in our Washington, D.C. office. Responsibilities include:

Preparing and updating TNR's homepage

Helping to maintain TNR's blogs and other aspects of the site

Research projects

Writing blog posts, and helping to create multimedia content

Participating in TNR staff meetings

Helping update and maintain TNR's online archives

Political journalism experience is preferred, but not imperative; some familiarity with HTML is helpful, but not crucial; and fluency in search techniques like LexisNexis is mandatory. Interns should be able to commit to working at least 3 full days a week.

Applications for our winter internship (January through May) will be accepted until Tuesday, December 11. To apply for the web internship program, please e-mail a cover letter and résumé to Cameron Abadi with "Internship" in the subject heading.