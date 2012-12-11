The New Republic Online is looking for college students and recent graduates for its Winter 2013 web internship program. Internships are unpaid but offer substantial experience in the production of a daily online publication. Interns must be able to work in our Washington, D.C. office. Responsibilities include:

  • Preparing and updating TNR's homepage
  • Helping to maintain TNR's blogs and other aspects of the site
  • Research projects
  • Writing blog posts, and helping to create multimedia content
  • Participating in TNR staff meetings
  • Helping update and maintain TNR's online archives

Political journalism experience is preferred, but not imperative; some familiarity with HTML is helpful, but not crucial; and fluency in search techniques like LexisNexis is mandatory. Interns should be able to commit to working at least 3 full days a week.

Applications for our winter internship (January through May) will be accepted until Tuesday, December 11To apply for the web internship program, please e-mail a cover letter and résumé to Cameron Abadi with "Internship" in the subject heading.