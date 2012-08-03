A Mexican demagogue rises again.

THE GREAT THEORIST Leszek Kolakowski once told the following parable: Two girls are racing in a park. The one behind cries at the top of her lungs, “I’m winning! I’m winning!” Suddenly, the girl in the lead quits the race and sobs into her mother’s arms: “There’s no way to beat her. She always wins.”

Before the 2006 Mexican presidential elections, the candidate of the left, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, cried, “I’m winning, I’m winning.” When he lost by the narrow margin of 0.56 percent, not only did he refuse to accept the results; he announced that he had been the victim of (unsubstantiated) fraud, proclaimed victory, declared “to hell with institutions,” occupied the Paseo de la Reforma (Mexico City’s main thoroughfare) for six weeks, anointed himself “Mexico’s legitimate president,” and appointed a parallel Cabinet.

López Obrador has, in the past, publicly compared himself to Jesus Christ. For the last six years, he has embarked on a self-styled “evangelical mission,” visiting every one of Mexico’s 2,438 municipalities. At each stop, he collected signatures for his civil society organization, an outfit called morena, which is short for the Movement of National Renewal—a name that evokes the “Virgen Morena,” the Virgin of Guadalupe, Mexico’s most important religious symbol. He never doubted that he would once again be the candidate of the left. It is true that, in this past campaign, he toned down his rhetoric, trumpeting a message of reconciliation and promising a “Republic of Love.” But he never stopped exclaiming, “I’m winning! I’m winning!” even though surveys consistently placed him in a distant second.

Last month, López Obrador lost the election by more than 6.5 percent, not a small margin. He was defeated by Enrique Peña Nieto, the candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), who received 3.2 million more votes. It would seem a clear-cut outcome, but concessions of defeat are inimical to López Obrador’s temperament. Once again, he is crying fraud. He has appealed to the judicial authorities (the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary) to have the elections annulled. The tribunal has until September 6 to issue its ruling, which cannot be appealed. But the possibility of López Obrador’s triumphing seems remote. According to electoral laws, the principal trigger for annulling a vote is the presence of proven irregularities in 25 percent of the country’s 143,132 polling places. Since there’s no evidence to justify that case, López Obrador’s lawyers haven’t made it. They claim instead that the coverage of the private TV networks favored Peña Nieto and that PRI illegally financed its campaign and bought votes.