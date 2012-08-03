Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!
Diversity on television is a tricky business. And it all starts with the casting notice.
Slate | 11 min (2,730 words)
For Tolkien, science was always a kind of dark magic. But why can’t technology in fantasy be a force for good?
The Atlantic | 4 min (1,078 words)
Is LSD a danger to mankind or the key to enlightenment? One researcher has spent decades trying to prove the latter.
The Morning News | 29 min (7,276 words)
Tacky, unserious, and fully aware of her ridiculousness, Mindy Meyer is web culture incarnate. What does she tell us about the future of politics?
Salon | 8 min (2,082 words)