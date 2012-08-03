AFTER NIGHTFALL on the evening of the pageant, attendees filled the six thousand-or-so chairs at the base of the hill and the wide lawn space before, behind, and on either side. A man named Craig Roberts, his wife Julie, and his youngest daughter Bethany, all cast-members, stopped by my folding-chair to hand me a pamphlet and welcome me to the Hill. Craig had grown a full beard—a style disfavored by most Mormons—for his role as an ancient, evil Jerusalemite. “My wife doesn’t like the look,” he told me. She nodded to confirm.

Palpable, contagious anticipation simmered in the crowd. The local LDS Bishop sitting to my right took his young daughter onto his lap. Rock concert lights rose on a wide, multi-terraced stage built into the lower portion of the slope. Imagine: a stage large enough to hold comfortably seven New York Philharmonics, or twenty casts of Wicked.

As a narrator with a low, booming voice—all audio is pre-recorded—began to recount the travails of the prophet Lehi, costumed multitudes began moving across the stage in dazzling crescendos of logistical achievement, and the crowd fell into a reverie that lasted the full seventy minutes. The actual scenes—the prophet Lehi leading his people into the wilderness, ancient Jews building a boat and sailing to the Americas, the various wars between the Nephites and Lamanites preceding and following the coming of Christ to America, and the ministry of Joseph Smith—served as an adequate introduction to the Book of Mormon. The fight scenes were particularly impressive, and worthy of any Shakespeare history. Geysers of fire and competent choreography aside, I found the performance to be surprisingly dull. Witnessing life breathed into the stories with which one grew up is one thing; encountering them as a layperson is another. The script had the non-Mormon in mind throughout, but ultimately, the most enthralled members of the audience were Mormon children.

Despite its missionary ambitions, in practice the pageant is an insular LDS event, and it was unsurprising to discover that the Mormons who attended the spectacle were not closely attuned to outside attention. Hardly anyone at all was eager to discuss the spotlight that Mitt Romney’s campaign has directed towards their religion. “I don’t feel any different as a Mormon now than I did before,” said RJ Mattei, recently returned to Dallas from his mission in Salt Lake City. “But it’s honestly hard to say. It’s totally separate from anything I pay attention to.” Numbers from recent Pew polls do, in fact, suggest that Americans, even as they become more accepting of Mormons, aren’t learning (and aren’t interested in learning) much about Mormon beliefs. In reciprocation, the Mormons I met at the pageant have decided to tune out all of the newfound attention, insisting almost unanimously that they do not feel substantially different about themselves or their place in society now that one of their co-religionists is on the precipice of becoming president.

The morning after the pageant, I visited Palmyra, which was for the most part an ordinary upstate New York town. Almost every store sold live bait, and a smattering of old-fashioned steeples punctuated the flat rooflines along Main Street. Near the town center, attractions included the print shop where the Book of Mormon was first published, and a neighboring LDS bookstore, which offered titles such as Every Man’s Guide to Outdoor Survival, by Dave Martin and Bedtime and Naptime… and Bedtime and Naptime: The Simple Joys of a Mom’s Life, by Hilary Weeks.