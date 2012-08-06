Which is why the headline “Ai Weiwei Comes to Defence of Bo Xilai” was eye-catching. In an interview with the FT, Ai used the cases of Bo and his once-loyal police chief, Wang Lijun, as examples of the fact that the Chinese legal system is used primarily to serve power rather than justice. “Both of them are very important high party officials and very representative of the party in this era,” said Ai. “But today they are being treated just like me.”

While making clear that he had no love for Bo, Ai argued, “[Bo’s] disposal itself was done in such a way that is unacceptable. Even if he is a criminal, there should still be an open process, a legal process, to handle it.”

He has a point! “The cases couldn’t be more different, but they both reflect the absence of an independent legal system in China,” Professor Susan Shirk, chair of the 21st Century China Program at the University of California-San Diego, told me. She added: “What we see in one case after another is the Communist Party’s own political interests are running roughshod over this rudimentary legal system that China had built up in the 1980s and ‘90s. Over the last decade, things have just gone backward. It’s politics over law, rather than politics being checked and balanced by law.”

Not only is China governed by men, not laws, but because those men are abusing the laws as cover for their agenda, any future introduction of a genuine rule of law is bound to be greeted with skepticism by the Chinese people.

“Even today, there is really no one who knows what has happened to Bo Xilai,” Ai observed. The same could be said of Wang, who is sitting somewhere in Chinese custody, presumably awaiting trial; of French architect Patrick Devillers, apparently Gu’s onetime lover, who, depending on which source you believe, has either been “arrested” or “housed” in China; and of Gu, whose closed trial will reportedly begin this week (British diplomats will likely be permitted to observe). The one thing we do know is the rough outcome of Gu's trial: in the course of announcing it, the state news agency Xinhua “reported” that the evidence against her is “irrefutable and substantial,” and that the extremely wealthy defendant had accepted a state-appointed attorney.