Strange and Small Super PACs regrettably skipped a week, so today’s roundup is a mere sampling of the latest super PACs to get in the game. An unusual number are mystery PACs—committees that, because of a quirk in FEC laws, can burn a lot of cash before we find out whose cash it was in the first place.

And then there’s Herman Cain. We try to stay away from spending in the presidential race, but really, who can resist the return of 9-9-9?

Cain Connections PAC

Herman Cain may have long faded from your memory, but not from his supporters’. After shutting down his campaign and his original super PAC, the 9-9-9 Fund, Cain established a new one, Cain Connections PAC, endowed it with the leftovers from 9-9-9, and started raising money again. To date, the PAC has raised more than $1 million (albeit with some debts and obligations), for a man who hasn’t been running for public office for half a year.