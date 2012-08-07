For several centuries, sincerity was alternately celebrated and reviled. Machiavelli advised princes that they need only look sincere, since it was unlikely that any peasants would get close enough to tell the difference. (This has a familiar ring.) Montaigne was the first to prize sincerity enough to write about himself as he really was. The most appealing seventeenth-century commentator on the subject is La Rochefoucauld, whose maxims zero in on how easy it is to fake sincerity and how hard it is to be sincere. For instance: “What usually passes for sincerity is only an artful pretense designed to win the confidence of others.”

The eighteenth-century revolutions and the appearance of modern science either more violently divorced intellectuals from sincerity or hurled them against it. Molière railed against artifice; Rousseau advised nature as an antidote. Diderot created a chillingly admirable poseur in Rameau’s Nephew. And no movement enabled the modern quest for sincerity more than Romanticism, which, according to Magill, left us with the idea that “as long as one is being true to one’s own longings … then why should one care whether one lies, steals, or cheats.” But the nineteenth century also produced many sincerity-phobes. Here is Shaw: “it is dangerous to be sincere, unless you are also stupid.” Wilde called sincerity fatal. And later, in the twentieth century, cold war-era sociologists connected sincerity’s decline to the rise of conformity. The sociologist David Riesman noticed that ordinary people began to look for sincerity in celebrities instead of songs, which to him proved that the Man in the Lonely Crowd no longer trusted his own judgment about who was for real.

This synthesis is impressive, but it is Magill’s parsing of our contemporary attitude—starting in the 1980s—that is particularly fascinating. In that decade, the art world’s “postmodern dismay” caused a “fusion of sincerity and irony.” He counts among the offspring of this fusion the artisanal cheese and back-to-land movements, the memoir, David Foster Wallace, and hipsterism. (To this list you could add Sheila Heti, Lena Dunham, Mike Daisey, John D’Agata, and Katy Perry.)

Today, while sincerity is less apparent than ever, we seem to crave it more. We long for something real (or we say we do). And yet the landfill-sized amount of faux sincerity in the public space creates suspicion about the actual existence of the real deal. That is why Stephen Colbert and other ironists have been so successful.

In this examination of sincerity’s contemporary fluidity, Magill distinguishes himself from the great forerunner that hovers about his work, Lionel Trilling in Sincerity and Authenticity, which appeared in 1971. While Trilling’s stern volume, first delivered as the Charles Eliot Norton Lectures at Harvard, mourns that “the word itself has lost most of its former high dignity,” Magill stresses that sincerity is “a subjective state that need not have anything to do with reality.” In the book’s opening scene, he argues that Sarah Palin need not align inner beliefs with words or actions. In fact, he does not seem to feel that Palin—or any politician—necessarily should.