The question that lurks in many of these books is an old one, asked with a new kind of urgency: where do I belong? This is not entirely surprising, given that migration from poorer parts of the world has been one of the biggest stories of the past hundred years, and the post-migration narrative has not really been settled. Much African writing has dealt with the jump from village to urban center, but the path from village to global village is murkier, and that is where these stories begin.

As a writer, Saro-Wiwa does not probe these issues quite as deeply as others. Her tale is more straightforward, perhaps more British. But the threads of dislocation nevertheless run through her book, and her life, as she travels around Nigeria—from the heady chaos of Lagos to the quiet of the Sacred Grove in Osogbo to the run-down, near derelict amusement park outside Ibadan called “Transwonderland,” which was the kind of Nigeria she fantasized about as a child: a glorious, artificial world dedicated to fun, to escape, to prosperity. Transwonderland had aspired to that, but now it stood as “a forlorn landscape of motionless machinery.”

Some of the best parts of the book are Saro-Wiwa’s descriptions of the pieces of Nigeria’s past that hint at all the untold stories the country still has hidden away, like the ancient Durbar horse pageant she witnesses in Kano, and the mysterious soapstone sculptures of Esie, and the 4,000 year-old Ikom monoliths in Calabar carved with lost hieroglyphics that no one understands. “Nigeria seems a poorly researched country,” she writes, “a half-empty page readily soiled by anyone with a racial, religious or economic agenda, be they evangelicals looking for links to Israel, or foreign racists wanting to deny African history altogether. I left Ikom feeling teased by its secrets, and all the more ravenous for knowledge about the past.”

The tone of Transwonderland changes somewhat when Saro-Wiwa arrives at Bane, the village where her family once lived, where many members of the extended family still live, and where she finally got to bury her father in 2005—ten years after he was killed. Mixed in with her memories of him, she writes about getting his body back, unwrapping the pieces—a femur, a rib, his skull (missing two teeth), and putting them together for his interment in a field outside of town.

But these memories weigh lightly on Transwonderland, and overall it remains a breezy and easy book to read. While Saro-Wiwa’s account may not be quite as self-consciously “written” as others, it nonetheless gives an honest and vivid picture of one of the most difficult and exciting countries in the world. Saro-Wiwa comes to a sort of peace with being from Nigeria, but not of it. Throughout her travels, she warms to the country that haunted her, but cools at other times, like when her evangelical relatives try to convert her. This incident leaves her nostalgic for a time when her father, whose real religion was education and who “sought to fix problems, not pray for them to go away,” told her religion was the opiate of the masses. Of her relatives, she says, “In the years since I last saw them, they seemed possessed, literally, floating away from me on a path of Righteousness. What happened to the irreverent bouncy of the old days?”