In an online Southern Baptist publication Dan Cathy endorsed “the biblical definition of the family unit,” and he later denounced this generation’s “prideful, arrogant attitude to think that we have the audacity to define what marriage is about.” These remarks could have been an occasion for thoughtful dialogue on a whole host of topics: Christian humility, for example, or free speech, or marriage, or the value of pluralism. Instead, they’ve become yet another occasion for dialing up the heat in the culture wars.

Our main concern is this: Neither of us relishes the idea of a culture where ideological purity turns minor fast-food purchases into major political statements. Although we support being responsible consumers, only pennies (if that) of any Starbucks or Chick-Fil-A purchases ultimately find their way into corporate donations. A greater portion goes to the wages of local employees—some of whom (even at Chick-Fil-A) are gay; some of whom (even at Starbucks) are religious conservatives, and all of whom risk becoming collateral damage when restaurants turn into culture-war minefields. We would like to be able to disagree about Dan Cathy’s position on marriage while agreeing, in the words of the great gay pundit Antoine Dodson, that the waffle fries are bangin’.

Our more ideologically pure friends on both sides will balk at any analogy between the cases. John’s allies might point out that Chick-Fil-A funds organizations such as the Family Research Council, which has been designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group. Matthew’s allies might argue that Starbucks is flouting the commands of God himself, potentially leading people to eternal damnation. In other words, both sides will insist that the cases are different because one side is right and the other is wrong. Either way, food becomes a symbol and a weapon in an omnipresent ideological struggle. Yup, that’s a culture war.

For the record (though this should go without saying), we each believe that our own side is right while the other is wrong, in morally significant ways. And yet we also recognize that if we’re going to coexist peacefully and productively, not every interaction—and especially, not every meal purchase—needs to be an occasion for trumpeting that belief.

This is not to say that we should shy away from argument. Quite the opposite: A culture that proceeds by protests and counter-protests will invariably bury the crucial arguments beneath piles of distractions.