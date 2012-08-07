Race is a tricky issue for Southern Baptists. The SBC was formed in the 1840s when southern Baptist churches split from their northern counterparts over slavery and other issues. When other divided denominations like Methodists and Presbyterians reunited in the twentieth century, the Baptists never did, citing continuing disputes over civil rights and theological issues. Today, the membership of Southern Baptist churches is declining (as it is for nearly every religious group in America) and leaders are eager to bring African-American churches and their members back into the fold. The denomination’s leaders—including Land—have expressed remorse for its role in the nation’s struggles over race. And in June, the SBC elected its first African-American president, Rev. Fred Luter from New Orleans.

Land’s divisive and racially-charged remarks this spring stepped on the message of racial reconciliation that the SBC had hoped would surround the election of Luter, who ran unopposed. African-American pastors within the SBC called for Land’s immediate dismissal. My own church left the denomination this summer after expressing concern over his comments. When asked by the Associated Press about what effect Land’s statements would have on the SBC’s efforts to recruit more African-American members, Luter replied, “It doesn’t help. That’s for sure.”

As is his wont when criticized, Land initially refused to apologize. “True racial reconciliation means that you do not bow to the false god of political correctness,” said Land, who claimed that he was being “mugged” by the press. He dug himself deeper by giving a shout-out to racial profiling, asserting that a black man “is statistically more likely to do you harm than a white man.” And Land confidently predicted that he would be fine. “I have no doubt, based on the emails I have received, that a vast majority of Southern Baptists agree with me,” he told the Associated Press.

Then a Baptist blogger discovered that Land had plagiarized some of his most controversial remarks, lifting them from a Washington Times column. Land sat down for a five-hour meeting with African-American pastors and other Southern Baptist leaders and apologized for his “insensitivity,” but it was too late. In early June, the SBC took away Land’s radio show and reprimanded him “for his hurtful, irresponsible, insensitive, and racially charged words” and for “quoting material without giving attribution.” At the time, critics saw the punishment as insufficient; Land’s retirement announcement may alter that view.

I’ve had the opportunity to interview and debate Land over the years. He always struck me as a happy warrior, someone who delighted in causing controversy. (To me, Land’s most troubling comment has been his repeated assertion that the coming election is the most important one since 1860 and the image of racial warfare that suggests.) Land has always been conservative—very conservative. But since the 2008, he has also been far less concerned about hiding his partisanship, often operating as a partisan attack dog. With his retirement from the SBC, Land is finally free to join Tony Perkins and the rest of the Religious Right gang in that role.