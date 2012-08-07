Is it 2004 or 1980? That’s the question rankling the pundits, but what they’re really trying to unlock is the mystery of the sliver of undecided voters. In 1980, undecided voters uniformly broke toward Reagan, turning a dead heat into a landslide. But while Democrats were counting on a similar phenomenon in 2004, undecided voters split evenly, giving Bush a modest victory. In 2012, Obama has a clear and consistent lead in the popular vote, so Romney’s chances hinge on undecided voters breaking overwhelmingly toward the challenger: It’s 1980 or bust. But rather than focus on imperfect historical comparisons, a better approach is to focus on 2012. While the 1980 scenario is possible, it shouldn’t be counted on—and that makes Obama a favorite, even if he’s vulnerable.

For starters, let’s not ignore all the ways this year is different from 1980. Reagan benefited from a perfect storm of economic distress and geopolitical embarrassment, and as a result, Carter’s approval ratings were in the low-30s, not the upper-40s. In 2012, most economic indicators point toward a tight race, not a 489 electoral-vote landslide. Historically, changes in economic performance are more important to a president’s reelection chances than the absolute state of GDP or unemployment, and the economy has been improving, albeit slowly.

Given that history, it would be wrong to assume that Romney will surely sweep undecided voters. On the other hand, the economy is surely poor enough that Romney could sweep undecided voters. After all, Obama hasn’t budged from 47 or 48 percent since Romney won the nomination, so it’s clear that a majority of voters have real reservations about giving him a second term. But this isn’t a question of whether Romney could win, it’s a matter of whether he’s likely to win. And it’s tough to argue that he’s likely to win.

No, Obama isn’t above 50 percent. But Obama’s 47 percent is hardly prohibitive, at least at this stage. In recent presidential elections, candidates almost always finish above their standing in polls conducted prior to the conventions. That’s also true if you look further back. As a result, Obama’s a clear favorite in the states where he exceeds 49 percent of the vote, and it means he’s already in striking distance of the presidency. Even a few undecided voters would give him a shot at the electoral college, and even a third of them would give him a win.