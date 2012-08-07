When successful, innovative companies like Microsoft in Seattle, also attract related businesses, such as suppliers and contractors. That, in turn, makes the metro area more attractive to other innovative companies, like Amazon (also in Seattle), which take advantage of the mature supply chain, specialized workforce, and local knowledge. Even charitable giving increases.

The downside is that clustering leaves many metro areas with little, causing inequality based on geography, but these trends are not irreversible. As urban economist Giles Duranton has argued, clusters become congested and over-priced, leading firms to move, which explains why many Silicon Valley companies have set up offices in places like Portland, Oregon.

Moretti is clearly worried about regional advantages being locked-in to the detriment of poor metros, and as a result, he overstates the extent to which America’s problems could be solved if less educated workers moved to educated cities. Opportunities for many would, no doubt, be better, and yet there is still massive inequality in highly educated metros like Boston, Bridgeport, and Washington D.C. Within metro segregation is arguably still far more important than inter-metropolitan segregation in shaping the lives of America’s poor. Moretti is right to point to zoning policies that limit housing supply as one factor that drives up housing prices for the poor, but he should consider that these policies not only force poor people to leave revitalizing cities—they also prevent poor people from living near good schools, as my research has shown. Sharing a metro area is not the same thing as sharing a neighborhood.

The book is also not as crisp in discussing what less educated non-tech metros can do to become innovative hubs. Attributing much of a region’s success to random luck, he is skeptical of solutions, including incentives to lure companies or amenities to lure workers, though he grants that both sometimes work. He warns that having a great university does not guarantee success, but also acknowledges that they are necessary for it and help immensely.

Moretti more confidently recommends public support for R&D, based on strong evidence that firms capture only a small fraction of the social gains from their inventions. Yet, he criticizes subsidies for “production,” like Department of Energy’s lending program (which supported Solyndra). While the program certainly had flaws—such as guaranteeing loans from the government instead of the private sector—it and programs like it, such as those at the Small Business Administration and Export-Import Bank, typically deliver large gains to the economy at little or no cost to taxpayers, because they solve market failures in financing.