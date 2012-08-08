The book also includes extensive evidence that economic segregation of schools—an issue largely ignored by federal policymakers—impedes academic achievement for students. A given student attending a high-poverty school faces numerous disadvantages. Because of growing economic segregation, the authors find, “a child from a poor family is two to four times as likely as a child from an affluent family to have classmates in both elementary and high school with low skills and with behavioral problems.” A given child in a high-poverty school is much more likely to have classmates who leave during the year and new ones who come in, a phenomenon that is disruptive and reduces learning in math. Researchers at the University of Chicago, for example, find that “attending a high-mobility school for three consecutive years would leave a student three months behind where that student would be if he or she attended a low-mobility school.” Finally, students in high-poverty school miss out on making “professional contacts” with individuals who can help in the labor market. Being cut off from valuable contacts may explain why students in poverty have lower earnings as adults even after controlling for academic performance.

Addressing segregation could have an enormous impact on student outcomes, several authors in the volume conclude. One study of Chicago students finds that living in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods reduces a child’s verbal score by an amount “roughly equivalent to missing one or two years of schooling.” Low-income students given a chance to live in low-poverty neighborhoods and attend low-poverty schools outside of Chicago were four times less likely to drop out of high school and seven times as likely to attend a four-year college compared with those who remained in Chicago.

From a political standpoint, improving test scores and the life chances of low-income students is a non-starter if it comes at the expense of middle-class students in economically integrated schools. But evidence from Whither Opportunity? suggests that the effects of concentrated poverty are nonlinear—that moving out of the worst neighborhoods has a disproportionately positive effect. Research also finds that low-income students are more influenced by schooling, for better or worse, than are middle-class children, who receive substantial support at home. Both findings are consistent with research showing that racial desegregation decreased black dropout rates but did not increase white dropout rates.

Of course, there are examples of high-poverty schools that perform well—the book points to schools in Charlotte, North Carolina—but most high-flying high-poverty schools are flukes. According to research cited in the volume, when the Education Trust identified 1,320 high-poverty high-minority schools that performed well, Douglas Harris of the University of Wisconsin found that 93 percent dropped out if a more rigorous screen were applied: having to do well in both reading and math, in more than one grade, for two years running.

KIPP schools do well even by this tougher standard, but the volume notes that with its strict discipline codes and parental contracts, KIPP schools serve a very different clientele than traditional high poverty public schools. KIPP, for example, requires parents to sign contracts pledging to follow KIPP rules. The one time KIPP tried to take over a regular public school in Denver, Colorado, with a traditional student population, it failed and vowed only to start new schools which parents must select.

Whither Opportunity? is a powerful statement from some of the best scholars in the country that popular bipartisan slogans like “no excuses” are backed by little to no research. The nature of educational inequality is shifting, from race to class, and if we want to make a difference in schools, we cannot ignore what goes on outside them.

Richard D. Kahlenberg, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation, is the editor of Rewarding Strivers: Helping Low-Income Students Succeed in College (2010) and The Future of School Integration: Socioeconomic Diversity as an Education Reform Strategy (2012).