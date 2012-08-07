Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!
Usain Bolt is part man, part myth. And his outsized fame may be his greatest feat of all.
Spiegel Online | 12 min (3,038 words)
God and Graham crackers: The surprising religious roots of American foodie-ism.
Religion and Politics | 9 min (2,148 words)
Joe Arpaio has branded himself as America’s meanest sheriff. A closer look at his brazen assault on immigration.
Rolling Stone | 12 min (6,057 words)
Empathy and injury: Did poetry give us a gentler, more compassionate legal code?
Boston Review | 13 min (3,296 words)