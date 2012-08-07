In 1951 the United States government responded to nuclear testing in the Soviet Union by scaring schoolchildren half to death with a short educational film called Duck And Cover. The film is roundly mocked today, but it's a model of practical advice compared to Run. Hide. Fight., a short educational film funded with a $200,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Defense and produced by the Houston mayor's office. The film, which was made available sooner than initially planned in response to the Aurora, Colo., attacks, posits a shooter in a contemporary office and offers three pointers about what to do--run, hide, fight--in descending order of preference. ("In a crisis situation, you ... don't want to have to stop and analyze," Houston Mayor Annise Parker explained to CBS News.) The film has become a YouTube hit, and a friend of mine reports that his law firm circulated a Web link this morning, just in case one of the summer associates turns out to be a homicidal maniac. The tips, of course, are comically obvious. Under "run" we are instructed:

If there is an escape path, attempt to evacuate

Evacuate whether others agree to or not

Leave your belongings behind

Help others escape if possible

Prevent others from entering the area

Call 911 when you are safe

Under "hide," the key pointers are

Lock and/or blockade the door

Silence your cell phone

Hide behind large objects

Remain very quiet