Ghana, as Mahama relates, was the first sub-Saharan nation to win independence, in 1957. Since then it has always occupied a privileged place among African states as a model of post-liberation success, not least thanks to its founding father, the pan-Africanist Kwame Nkrumah. Mahama describes Nkrumah—always “Dr. Nkrumah” in this book—as a “true visionary,” and indeed he was. Ghanaian independence was more than just an inspiration for other anti-colonial struggles; Nkrumah himself spent years agitating for a wholly free continent, providing aid and diplomatic help to young nations across Africa and setting up the organization now called the African Union. But Nkrumah was also, by the end of his time in power, a brutal despot: he banned opposition parties, put down strikes, locked up political opponents who sometimes died in jail, and gave himself a shiny new title—“Osagyefo,” which means “redeemer” in Twi, one of Ghana’s main languages—to go along with his position as president for life. Mahama surely knows this; he was trained as a historian, and Ghana has wrestled with Nkrumah’s mixed legacy for a generation. But he glosses over any unpleasantness. When you are the president, slagging off the father of your country just won’t do. (In fact, in its first year in power, the Mills government instituted a new public holiday, Founder’s Day, to glorify Nkrumah’s legacy.)

The strength of Mahama’s book, then, derives less from its account of Ghana’s political history—which is mostly balanced, except for the brief Nkrumah encomium—than from its evocation of an individual Ghanaian life passing through political upheaval. We see this from the very first chapter, when Nkrumah is overthrown in the titular coup. On February 24, 1966, when Mahama was seven years old, a military faction deposed the government and the provisional National Liberation Council took power. “The words I heard people speaking that day seemed to hold a certain air of mystery and urgency, especially the phrase coup d’état”—which meant nothing in English, Twi, Hausa, or the three other languages he spoke. Perhaps, he thinks, coup d’état is a new game.

Only the next day do his teachers explain that the government has been toppled and all its ministers arrested. That worries him: his father, E.A. Mahama, is a government minister, regional commissioner for the poorer north of the country. When a school official drives the boy to his father’s government residence, soldiers are encamped on the front lawn, and the house is vacant. The elder Mahama, it turns out, has been transferred to a makeshift jail, where he remains locked up for a year. “By the time my father was released from prison,” Mahama writes, “Ghana was a much different country. Not surprisingly, I was a much different boy.”

The coup obliges Mahama to grow up early, forcing him to examine small-scale iniquities in the light of larger upheavals. The merging of external politics and the politics of everyday life comes up again and again in My First Coup d’Etat, most elegantly in a vignette from his days at school. One day a new student moves into his dormitory and establishes himself as a mini-tyrant, ordering around the other students and stealing their snacks. The bullying, Mahama writes, “was our initiation rite into this new Africa, one that was changing so rapidly and radically from the Africa for which our fathers fought.” Everything, Mahama indicates with this powerful anecdote, is coming undone; the hope and relative plenty of the post-liberation years is giving way to the economic privation of the lost decades. And when Mahama finally resists the bully, the parallel to the Ghanaian political scene feels impressively unforced; the bully spares Mahama, but goes on torturing the others. Courage only goes so far. Maybe it’s a bit heavy-handed, but if at times Mahama the politician imbues passing moments with a little too much significance, Mahama the writer usually makes up for it.

After the first coup, Mahama’s father returns to Tamale from Bole, the family’s former seat in the north of the country, sets up a farm, and grows prosperous. But the elder Mahama angers the wrong guy, has his company expropriated, and finally goes into exile—first to Côte d’Ivoire, then to Nigeria. The teenage John Mahama remains in Ghana, where the thumping discos play James Brown and the Jackson 5 but never seem to have enough beer behind the bar. He goes to university in Accra, where he becomes a pretty serious Marxist, working through Capital in his professor’s apartment. And when General I.K. Acheampong—who, in another coup, overthrew Ghana’s short-lived democratic government in 1972 and who was later deposed and executed—tries to introduce constitutional reforms to forestall a return to multiparty democracy, he and his classmates join the resistance.