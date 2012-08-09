These are powerful moral claims, but as statements of history they are highly problematic. The Declaration was the act of a national government that already existed, in the form of the Continental Congress, but the question of how unified its authority would be was left open, to be settled first by the Articles of Confederation and then significantly amplified and restructured by the Constitution. Nor did the Constitution “grant” the states any authority. That authority already existed. The Constitution only modified it by giving the national government independent legal powers of its own while imposing some restrictions on the legislative power of the states. The Continental Congress did decide that the independent states should be governed as republics—whatever choice was there?—but it did this not through the Declaration of July 4, but in another resolution approved seven weeks earlier.

In short, Tsesis collapses into the Declaration a host of claims that text and context simply cannot support, assigning to it qualities and purposes it was not originally intended or understood to possess. His most basic misunderstanding goes to the great equality principle that Jefferson condensed into “all men are created equal.” Americans have long read that to mean that we are or should become equal to one another as citizens. That, in effect, is how we have democratized the Constitution since 1776—as Tsesis ably demonstrates. When inequalities are perceived and become objectionable, we cite the Declaration in support of our leveling claims. Often we do that not merely because the inequalities are unjust in themselves, but also because we believe that the Declaration instructs us to oppose them. But the intended meaning of 1776 was never about inequality within American society. It was instead a statement that Americans as a people, as a collective whole, were equally endowed with other peoples with the right to oppose tyranny, to “alter and abolish” unjust governments and establish new governments in their stead. This form of equality means little to us now, but in the revolutionary circumstances of 1776, that was the equality Americans needed to assert.

Perhaps because historians have worked over the drafting of the Declaration so thoroughly, Tsesis resists spending too much time on the revolutionary context of 1776. In literary terms, this makes good sense—but only if one does not misstate what that context was. Tsesis cites, but essentially only in passing, the two most influential monographs on the framing, Pauline Maier’s American Scripture: Making the Declaration of Independence and David Armitage’s The Declaration of Independence: A Global History. In complementary ways, these two concise books do a much better job of setting the Declaration in its proper context. Maier emphasizes the ways in which it culminated the political upheaval that was taking place throughout the colonies in the spring of 1776, while Armitage rightly argues that the specific purpose for which the Declaration was issued was to establish the legitimacy of the colonists’ claims to self-government in the international context of the law of nations. Neither of these arguments requires us to make the Declaration an egalitarian text intended to set our national political destiny. Indeed, Maier concludes her book by describing how much all those later readings of the Declaration—the ones that Tsesis admires—moved beyond the intentions of 1776.

All of that is what makes the Declaration a charter for the American people, through processes of advocacy, co-optation, and yes, inspiration that we owe to Jefferson, inadvertently through his authorship of the Declaration, but also through the other egalitarian commitments that the wealthy slave-owner of Monticello also advanced. That is what makes Lincoln’s moral commitment to both the Declaration and Jefferson so significant. “All honor to Jefferson,” Lincoln wrote in April 1859, a year and a half before his election, for having the “capacity to introduce into a merely revolutionary document, an abstract truth, applicable to all men and all times.”

Lincoln’s vision of the Declaration thus engages us far more deeply than the more prosaic interpretations that historians are duty-bound to produce. Yet if one views the Declaration in the historian’s light, then Tsesis’s other main claim looks problematic as well. The argument that the Declaration states the ends for which the Constitution is essentially the means expresses a noble sentiment, which is why we owe the same honor to Lincoln that he wanted paid to Jefferson. Lincoln made us a better nation—indeed, a better people—by insisting that the promise of the Declaration be fulfilled. But that is not the same point as insisting that the Constitution as originally adopted—the Constitution that still badly needed the Fourteenth Amendment—rested on the liberty and equality of the Declaration. How to convert its moral principles into a rule for constitutional governance before the era of Reconstruction first made that attempt remains a puzzle. The framers of the Constitution never discussed this idea, nor did later jurists propound any rules to give the Declaration recognizable constitutional authority. Indeed, as Tsesis notes at the end of his book, the judicial use of the Declaration even for rhetorical purposes has declined significantly in the past few decades. Only Justice Clarence Thomas shows any serious interest in constitutionalizing the Declaration, without any effect. In academic circles, its most pronounced proponent is Harry Jaffa, high priest emeritus of the Claremont Straussians.

Yet who would want to claim that Lincoln was morally wrong when he took Proverbs 25: 11 and rendered his own interpretation of its proper meaning? Who would want to say that the word “fitly spoken” should secure a perpetual property in other men, rather than placing equality above the mere happiness of slaveowners? By demonstrating how often the Declaration has influenced and shaped our political discourse, Alexander Tsesis provides a significant commentary on the revolutionary legacy and Jefferson’s eternally memorable text.

Jack Rakove teaches history and political science at Stanford University.