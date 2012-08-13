Cassandra, in fact, is really what I Capture the Castle is “about,” as the novel’s plot wavers between the predictable and the absurd, with a superfluous dash of theatricality. The Cottons, a wealthy American family with two dashing sons, move to the village where Cassandra and her family live and become the Mortmains’ new landlords. Tired of threadbare dresses and rationed tea, Rose throws herself at one of the sons. Hijinks ensue. One of the more absurd examples: the sisters go to London to retrieve a minor inheritance—furs, mainly—and on their return, encounter the brothers. To avoid an embarrassment—the roots of which are obscure—Rose runs off with a coat on her back and is mistaken for a bear. Here, and elsewhere, Smith lets the dramatist take over. Enter a bear doesn’t work quite so well in fiction.

But when the novel stays close to Cassandra—showing her frustrations, desires, and fears—it is a remarkable feat. She is a narrator who should rank with Jane Eyre, Pip, Huck Finn, Scout, and Holden Caulfield. (When Smith first submitted the typescript, she requested that it be published anonymously with “I Capture the Castle by Cassandra Mortmain” on the title page—which seems to me a tribute to Jane Eyre.) And Cassandra is, according to Smith's biographer, Valerie Grove, “pure Dodie.” “Although she claimed to be embarrassed to identify herself so completely with a seventeen-year-old girl,” writes Grove, “she knew that therein lay the books real claim to be ‘in some tiny way, a work of art.’” Decades later, when she was ninety, she told the London Observer: “Of all my books and plays I think I like Castle best. I wrote myself into Cassandra.”

Verisimilitude between author and protagonist did not make the book easy to write, and Smith’s account of the creation of I Capture the Castle shows the scars of the struggle. In 1945, almost done with the draft, her “inner ear—that faculty for hearing every word spoken in my head before I write it—suddenly went out of gear,” she wrote. “It dawned on me that every word of a novel ought to be as carefully balanced as every speech in a play. Since then life has been quite nightmarish.” Revisions did not go any easier: “Never, never have I suffered so over any piece of work. Sometimes I would spend two hours without getting one short paragraph of revision right.” When she prepared to send the manuscript to her publisher, she did so with foreboding: “I’d almost like to shut the book up in a drawer, rest and think about another book,” she wrote in her diary in December, 1947. She had begun the novel in 1940.

On the eve of publication, her doubts did not dissipate. She was dismayed when the Literary Guild—a somewhat lowbrow Book of the Month-style organization—ordered 40,000 copies in advance and asked her to change the ending. She refused. “I see how dangerous to the integrity of the author these book clubs are.” Just before the book’s publication, she had dinner with her gloomy editor, who regaled her with stories of “disappointing sales of many established authors.” (He later admitted a general lack of New York literary interest that had prompted him to pull ready-to-go ads for the book.) Her friends tried to reassure her of the book’s merits. “To say ‘I couldn’t put it down’ is hardly original, but true,” wrote Christopher Isherwood in a letter. “It is a book that will be very much lived in my many people; because you can live inside it, like Dickens.” Isherwood was right. The book became a bestseller.

Smith lived off I Capture the Castle for many years. When 101 Dalmatians was published in 1956, she experienced another bout of success (even more when the film was produced in 1961), but by the ’70s, she was scraping by. When she sent off the first volume of her autobiography to her publisher, he offered her £800. (She had received $42,000 from the Literary Guild for Castle; when the film of Dalmatians was re-released in 1991, it grossed $66 million.) Desperately in need of new clothes, she bought two Shetland wool dressing gowns with the paltry payment from her memoir, as well as two Norwegian lumber coats, which she and her husband shared. For most of the ’70s, Smith was little interested in writing about anything other than herself, and her reputation and her finances continued to suffer for it.