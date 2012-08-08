Now this doesn’t suddenly make the poll great for Obama, since he only had a slight lead among voters younger than age 65, but the race would have been a dead-heat with a more typical age breakdown. The bottom line, as always, is that it’s best not to focus on a single poll, and the broader set of recent polls suggest that Obama probably still has a slight edge in Colorado.

Otherwise, there’s not much movement in today’s polls—which is generally good news for Obama, at least if you share my view that he's relatively well positioned. That's especially true in Wisconsin, where two polls putting Obama over 50 percent suggest that the state isn't quite within Romney's reach. Obama also had a decent day in Virginia, where Obama held a lead and exceeded 48 percent in two polls. The Reuters/Ipsos poll probably raised a lot of eyebrows by showing Obama up by 7 points, but Obama had a big edge in their prior polling, so their numbers don’t indicate much of a change.

Odds and Ends

—The best case for a Romney victory is that a majority of voters have clear reservations about Obama’s performance, and that they’re just not going to vote to reelect the President. It's a solid case and Jay Cost made it this morning, and while I’ve implicitly offered my thoughts on this question in previous posts, I have one additional thought on Cost's particular iteration: a majority of voters do not necessarily disapprove of Obama’s performance, as Cost seems to imply. Now, a majority doesn’t approve either, but it’s not as though a majority has resolved that Obama’s doing a terrible job. And that’s potentially an important distinction: it would be hard to argue that Romney wouldn't be much better positioned if Obama’s disapproval were 50 or 51 percent, rather than 47 or 48 percent.

—How much will Romney gained from the switch to likely voters? Hard to say. But we can say that in June, that Reuters would have found Obama’s 6 point lead among registered voters falling to 3 points, as the electorate became older, whiter, and better educated than the pool of registered voters.