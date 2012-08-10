But there is a way out of the political thicket that builds on important new social science research on how best to promote equal opportunity: Obama could back preferences in admission for economically disadvantaged students of all races. If structured properly, class-based affirmative action can produce substantial racial and ethnic diversity, and it can reinforce, rather than undercut, the president’s populist message that he cares about struggling Americans of all races. With white working-class voters holding the balance in key swing states, the president’s position on race- or class-based affirmative action could help them determine whether this constituency votes their race (and sides with Republicans) or their class (and sides with Democrats).

To date, the president has given mixed signals on racial preferences, wanting to neither offend his base nor anger swing voters. On the one hand, the Department of Justice supported Texas’s affirmative action program in the lower courts. On the other hand, when asked whether his own daughters, as privileged African Americans, deserve affirmative action, Obama responded that they do not, and that low-income students of all races deserve a leg up.

Now Obama will be forced to take a clear stand. Fortunately, the Texas case provides a perfect opportunity for him to move the Democratic Party beyond the political morass of racial preferences. Indeed, Texas has had success with non-race based affirmative action. After a lower court banned the use of race in admissions decisions in 1996, legislators created two alternatives: one to give a leg up to economically disadvantaged students of all races and a second to automatically admit students in the top 10 percent of their high school. Under these race-neutral plans, UT Austin produced even greater racial and ethnic diversity (21.4 percent black and Latino representation) than it had when using race (18.6 percent black and Latino). (Texas subsequently reinstated the use of race after the Supreme Court gave the go-ahead to do so in 2003—which prompted a white plaintiff, Abigail Fisher, to sue.)

Unlike racial preferences, which are disfavored by most Americans, income-based preferences garner 2:1 support, perhaps because Americans realize that today, the obstacles to a student doing well are primarily economic rather than racial in nature. Recent research at Stanford University looked at demographic gaps in test scores going back more than 50 years. It found that the white/black gap used to be about twice as large as the gap between rich and poor, but today the income gap is twice as large as the race gap. And Georgetown researchers found that in examining factors that influence SAT scores, socioeconomic obstacles are today seven times as important as racial obstacles.

To be sure, there are still important differences between the typical life chances of black and white students of the same income due, for example, to housing discrimination. Controlling for income, black families have a lower net worth on average, and black children are more likely to live in high poverty neighborhoods. But smart class-based affirmative action programs can be structured to take account of these extra obstacles in a way that will increase racial diversity without explicitly counting race.