Virtually extinct today, the Shakers are remembered for their exquisite craftsmanship—no religion ever demonstrated better taste in furniture—and for their lovely hymn, “Simple Gifts,” subsequently incorporated into Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” (and still later adapted into the theme music for “CBS Reports” documentaries like Harvest Of Shame.) The Shakers also had a genius, long before Frederick Taylor’s birth, for Taylorist-style ergonomic innovation: They are credited with inventing the clothespin and the circular saw. But as Portman noted in his 2004 book, Wisdom’s Paradise: The Forgotten Shakers of Union Village, “The religious beliefs that shaped their daily lives are often overlooked.” Those beliefs led the Shakers to compel all adherents—not just their ministers—to practice celibacy; to separate husbands from wives and children from parents; and to surrender all personal property to a village collective (“the joint interest”). Imagine Pat Robertson, Gus Hall, and Thomas Moser joining forces to form a religion and you get a rough picture of Shakerism.

Portman is not a Shaker himself. He was raised Presbyterian and became a Methodist when he married his wife, Jane. (In exchange, Jane, who’d worked on Capitol Hill for then-Rep. Tom Daschle, D.-S.D., became a Republican.) Portman got interested in the Shakers through his grandparents, who owned an historic inn called the Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio, near a former Shaker settlement. They filled the inn with Shaker furniture and crafts. As a kid, Portman worked summers at the hotel. He became interested enough in the settlement’s history to write a high school paper about it, and several decades later, while representing Ohio’s 2nddistrict in the House, he wrote a whole book about it (with a freelance writer named Cheryl Bauer). Portman contributed his royalties to the Warren County Historical Society Museum, which includes a gallery filled with his grandparents’ Shaker collection. There Portman oversees, with his brother, a small trust fund his grandparents established to expand the museum’s Shaker holdings.

Portman’s Shaker fixation is the only thing that’s even mildly unusual about him. (Well, that and Portman’s baffling decision three decades ago to beeline straight from the University of Michigan law school to the Washington lobby firm of Patton, Boggs, where he registered as a foreign agent on behalf of Haiti’s Baby Doc and three Cuban cigar companies seeking to unblock assets. Standard Washington etiquette dictates that you sell out after you become a congressman, not before.) Yet the word “Shaker” is nowhere to be found in an exhaustive 347-page oppo file compiled by American Bridge, a Super PAC that aspires to be the Democrats’ answer to Karl Rove’s fearsome Crossroads GPS. That’s a grievous oversight.

Wisdom’s Paradise (the title refers to a spiritual name the Shakers gave the Lebanon settlement, more commonly known as Union Village) is a work of history, not of advocacy, but Portman’s (and Bauer’s) tone in describing what they call “one of America’s more successful experiments in Christian communal life” is weirdly boosterish. It’s simply wrong to call Shakerism a success. Compared to Mormonism, which was in many ways its opposite, the Shaker experiment failed at its most basic task, which was to perpetuate itself. The Mormons’ polygamy in their early days put them pretty drastically at odds with civil authorities, but while it lasted it was an excellent strategy to increase the church’s numbers, conversion being a lot more difficult to achieve than procreation. The Shakers’ insistence on celibacy, by contrast, made procreation impossible, and—combined with their systematic breakup of families—severely limited the ranks of future recruits.

Portman and Bauer seem to regard the Shakers’ celibacy as an intriguing challenge. I don’t know how else to read their observation that for the children and adults eager to depart Union Village, “the quest for perfection and the regimented routine were simply overwhelming.” A better way to put that might be: “the denial of basic human needs to ordinary people who’d never aspired to the life of a monk or a nun created more suffering than they were willing to endure.” Near the book’s end, Portman and Bauer wax rhapsodic about the Union Village settlement: