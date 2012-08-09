But Gu’s trial has hardly provided much bonafide theater. On Thursday, a gaggle of reporters waited in heavy rain outside a cordoned-off granite courthouse in the city of Hefei, where the trial was held. In the afternoon, a brief press conference was convened. Tang Yigan, vice president and spokesman of Hefei Intermediate People's Court, announced: “The trial finished this afternoon and the court adjourned. During the trial Kailai was in good shape and mentally stable.” Tang said she did not protest charges any of the charges against her. “The court will, during the adjournment, seriously and thoroughly consider the evidence, take into consideration the arguments of both sides, and according to facts and the law ... the trial committee will announce the verdict after discussion.” Then he turned and walked back inside.

A CCTV news video released online later featured a presenter reading perfunctory wire copy while a few images of the trial were shown in the background: Gu, her face slightly chubbier than before, in a black business suit. Various Chinese court attendants looking bored. Two British diplomats straining to listen closely. But no substantive details or live reels from the trial were aired.

“If this is a show trial, we aren’t getting any of the show,” says Alexander Cook, an assistant professor at University of California, Berkley, who is working on a book about China’s most famous twentieth century show trial, that of the Gang of Four, when the main architects of the Cultural Revolution—including Mao Zedong’s wife as a stand-in for the deceased Great Helmsman—stood trial in spectacular fashion for a full month in 1980. A lengthy indictment was published in newspapers, cataloguing the various “counterrevolutionary crimes.” The live audience inside the courtroom numbered several hundred. Each day, a highlight reel of trial proceedings was aired on the nightly news. “It was saturation coverage,” Cook explains. “But I guess one thing they learned: when you run a show, not everyone is going to be cooperative. There’s a risk of something backfiring.”

That’s especially so today, when the Chinese public is much more critical, especially on social-media platforms like Weibo, and in response the Party’s messaging system is more circumspect. As Chinese media expert and Danwei.org founder Jeremy Goldkorn reminded me, “There was literally no such thing as social media or passably critical media in 1980—so whether the trial was open or not, it almost didn’t matter.” No wonder then that today’s Gu Kailai trial was so perfunctory, with coverage allowed of the fact of the trial, but hardly of the trial itself.

Of course, what's still to be determined is whether China's high-profile trials can still succeed in serving as a willful distraction or distortion from other political controversies. “It’s always about ‘don’t look here, look over there,’” as China-based author and analyst Paul French told me. And one long-standing trope that has traditionally been deployed to that end in China is the blame-the-woman syndrome: a disturbing pattern in which wives of disgraced emperors or politicians have been depicted as corrupt powers behind the throne, and frequently the reasons for dynastic downfall.