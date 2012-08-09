The campaigns are pouring millions of dollars into North Carolina and the polls show a tight race, but Nate Silver doesn’t think that the state is worth the investment. While he is certainly right that North Carolina is unlikely to prove decisive, it’s easy to envision how the Tar Heel state could play a pivotal role in 2012. The state’s demographics, a small number of undecided voters, and Obama’s elevated standing effectively ensure a tight race—whether Obama wins or loses.

There’s plenty written here on the fundamentals in North Carolina, so let’s start by slightly reformulating Silver’s maxim: The most important states are not those that are closest in an absolute sense, but rather those that are closest to the national average in a close election. This slight reformulation is important, because while North Carolina isn’t the closest state to the national average right now, it could be pretty close to the national average in a close national election. Silver doesn’t think that’s likely because he believes that the current sequence of the states is likely to hold through November: If Obama is doing better in Colorado than North Carolina today, then it is very unlikely that Obama could win North Carolina without winning Colorado.

That’s more probable than the reverse, but I don’t think that’s quite an ironclad rule. The sequence of the states in July or August doesn’t necessarily resemble the sequence in November, as this Nate Silver article from four years ago illustrates. This is especially true if there are big changes in the race, as there were four years ago. Obama surged ahead in Michigan in October 2008, but barely advanced at all in the interior South. So the question is: if Romney surges and fights to a tie or even a win, where will Romney make the biggest gains?

One way to judge might be the number of undecided voters in a given state, and by that metric, we wouldn’t expect Romney to suddenly jump to a big lead in the Tar Heel state. According to the RCP average, just 4.4 percent of North Carolina voters are undecided, while most battlegrounds are north of 8 percent. So even though Romney has a 1 point lead in the RCP average today, it’s tough to envision him gaining a comfortable lead, even if Obama’s current 3-point national lead vanishes as Romney consolidates undecided voters. The opposite is true in a state like Iowa, where nearly 10 percent of voters are undecided. If Romney sweeps undecided voters, perhaps Iowa would become a lean Romney state. Or perhaps Michigan would become a true toss-up.