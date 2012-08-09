If I had to put money on this—on which, I can assure my friends at the IRS, I would most certainly pay taxes—the tax-amnesty/legally-dubious-tax-avoidance theory sounds most plausible. What else would make it worthwhile to stonewall? But even this theory has flaws. For example, if Romney applied for amnesty in 2009, that means the account existed for some time before then, and the McCain campaign should have flagged it. (On the other hand, Romney could have told them it was perfectly legitimate, only to get squeamish when UBS settled. Or not disclosed it at all, as Yglesias suggests.) Likewise, wouldn’t the McCain vetters have picked up the aggressive asset-valuations and Cayman Island hijinks that Graetz describes?

Which is why I wouldn’t rule out a fourth theory: garden-variety rich-guy haughtiness. It wouldn’t shock me if Romney believes that, having earned his money legitimately, and having paid all the taxes he was legally required to pay, questions about his tax returns are simply beneath him. Nor would it shock me if his campaign advisers, while clearly aware of the political damage his refusal is inflicting, have learned that you simply can’t budge the boss on matters of personal pride and dignity. And so they’ve given up.

Like the other Romney tax-return theorists, I obviously don’t have a smoking gun. But I’ve spent a decent amount of time chatting with Romney officials these last few months. And on several occasions I got the distinct impression that there were simply places a Romney aide—even very senior and trusted aides—can’t go with the candidate, at least beyond the most gentle prodding. One of those places is credit (the figurative kind, not financial). As several aides told me, Romney insists on being known as the co-writer of all his speeches. Now, that may reflect reality. But, you know, who cares? Why make it a red line? It suggests a certain prickliness. Another of those places is Ann. A campaign official I spoke with shuddered at the idea of offering tactical advice involving the candidate’s wife. General questions of money and wealth—before you even get to taxes—are yet another of these deeply-fraught subjects.

(An aside: I don’t think Mormonism actually falls into this category. While running for U.S. Senate in 1994, Romney was quite open in discussing his faith in an attempt to educate the public. But the campaign felt that this did them no good—the only thing voters took away was that Romney was a Mormon, a religion they were otherwise ignorant of. So Romney and his advisers made a strategic decision to discuss it as little as possible going forward.)

Now, I’m not suggesting that haughtiness is the entire story. Romney is a fundamentally rational man. If his aides make a case that he can’t win unless he does X, he will likely do X even if it causes him some personal angst or embarrassment. But I can certainly imagine that the dynamic I’m describing has skewed the internal conversation in unhelpful ways. For example, it may well be that Romney’s returns show some aggressive but politically non-lethal tax-minimizing, which campaign aides might prefer to reveal in order to put the issue behind them. (McCain’s aides may have felt the same way.) But because of their squeamishness about broaching this stuff with Romney, the discussion never gets very far, and so the release doesn’t happen. Given what I know about Romney and his campaign, that seems entirely plausible (though I have no direct knowledge of it). And, if I’m right, it must be absolutely maddening for the people who have to take bullets for him day in and day out.

Update: A number of readers have missed the key point of my item--what makes it a "unified" theory--which probably means I didn't explain it well enough. The point isn't that Romney's taxes are immaculate and he just won't release them on principle. The point is that there's probably some pretty unsightly stuff in there, but not so bad that it would destroy his presidential hopes, and his aides just can't persuade him to come clean.

I imagine it being a kind of 55-45 decision: The pure political calculus is that he should release the returns to put an end to the hemorrhaging. But there are going to be details in the returns that cause him a lot of short-term, non-fatal pain and embarrassment. With a candidate who was more approachable on these matters, his aides could make their case frankly and get to the right outcome. (As Mike Tomasky has suggested, we'd probably see enough to qualify as "disclosure" by some definition, but not close to every page.) With Romney, I imagine the conversation is so awkward and uninviting that it just never goes very far. Maybe the aides broach it a few more times as the political pain escalates. But I doubt if they ever get to make the full, unvarnished case. And so the returns never get released.

