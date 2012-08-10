Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

Thomas Friedman’s columns are not just self-indulgent. They are an assault on humanity.

Jacobin Magazine | 7 min (1,717 words)

One woman reflects: does owning a gun make her, and other black females, a frontier feminist or an insurrectionist?