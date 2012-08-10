Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!
Thomas Friedman’s columns are not just self-indulgent. They are an assault on humanity.
Jacobin Magazine | 7 min (1,717 words)
One woman reflects: does owning a gun make her, and other black females, a frontier feminist or an insurrectionist?
Bitch Magazine | 15 min (3,803 words)
Obama inherited strained relationships with Europe. But he doesn’t get enough credit for helping to restore our transatlantic ties.
Foreign Policy | 7 min (1,808 words)
Global warning: Could this summer’s heat wave spark action on climate change?
The Nation | 5 min (1,185 words)