Of all the states where Romney and Obama declined to air advertisements, none stood out more than Wisconsin. In 2000 and 2004, Kerry and Gore won by only the narrowest margins, and it’s a state where Obama depends on the support of a near majority of the white working class voters who have proven skeptical of his performance. But even though Obama has suffered big losses in Wisconsin since 2008, he appears to have retained just enough support to keep the state leaning toward Obama. But tomorrow night, Romney and Ryan head to Ryan’s home-state of Wisconsin for a rally that might be the beginning of an effort to jumpstart the Romney campaign’s effort in the Badger State. Could Ryan really move Wisconsin into the toss-up column?

The short answer is: Yes. While vice presidential candidates don’t usually swing states, historically, vice president's help the ticket by about two points in their home state. That can matter in a close election, as it did in Texas in 1960, but would 2 points be enough to flip Wisconsin? Not right now: The RealClearPolitics average shows Obama with a 5.4 point lead and 49.8 percent of the vote. Obama’s high tally—near fifty percent—was enough to make Obama a clear favorite, and it probably had something to do with both campaign’s decisions to forsake advertising in the state.

But remember that although Obama’s up by 5 or 6 points in the state, Obama was also up by about 3 points nationally over approximately the same time period as the RCP Wisconsin average. So if Romney makes a comeback and fights to a rough tie nationally (as he would need to for the electoral college to matter), he would probably only lose Wisconsin by a few points. But that’s where Paul Ryan can potentially make a difference. If a Vice Presidential candidate can make a 2 point difference, then suddenly Obama’s modest advantage in Wisconsin looks quite tenuous, since that would essentially move Wisconsin in line with the national average.

Although some might argue that Ryan doesn’t have the appeal necessary to give Romney 2 additional points in Wisconsin, it’s worth recalling that a recent PPP poll showed that Obama’s 6 point lead in Wisconsin fell to just 1 point if Romney decided to put Paul Ryan on the ticket. Moreover, Wisconsin is clearly willing to support controversial conservative reformist politicians like Scott Walker, so there’s no reason to presume that Ryan will be especially unpopular. And although Ryan’s statewide net-popularity rating is relatively low, that’s because a large number of undecided voters haven’t heard of him, which is hardly surprising for a congressional candidate. So there’s reason to wait and see how Ryan’s favorability numbers move in Wisconsin over the next few weeks, especially since Romney and Ryan will be campaigning in the conservative Milwaukee suburbs, where voters will probably learn to like Ryan a lot, even if they don’t know him yet.