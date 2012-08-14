But, in other ways, Cinnabon’s signature products also speak directly to the heart of Middle Eastern culture. The Libyan Cinnabon is not an anomaly: It opened following a decade of rapid growth in the Arab world. One reason for this is that, having grown up eating baklava, syrup-soaked semolina, and other nutty sweetmeats, Middle Easterners have a long-standing love of intensely sweet desserts. Mike Shattuck, the president of Cinnabon’s parent company Focus Brands Inc., says the brand has focused on the Middle East as it expands because “cinnamon and sweet baked goods are part of the culture already.” Combine that with their burgeoning oil economies and low labor costs, and you’ve got a sweet deal for Cinnabon.

Some things about Cinnabon—its original recipe and trademark smells, for instance—stay consistent across national boundaries. Almost everything else about the brand, however, can be adapted to the local environment. This means the Libyan Cinnabon is rather different from its American precursors. Whereas in the U.S. Cinnabon is marketed to middle-class consumers who want over-the-top comfort while they’re on the go, international Cinnabon stores are designed for lingering, modeled after European-style cafés. As if aware of its status as a symbol of the West, the Libyan Cinnabon has a more extensive menu offering a cosmopolitan array of chilled espresso drinks, imported Italian pastries, and sandwiches with names like “Dutch Cheese and Tomato” and “New York Mayo Tuna.” And while the cost of a Cinnabon is roughly the same in Libya as it is in the U.S.—four dinars, or about three dollars—only the upper-middle class and the wealthy can afford it. Then there’s the matter of scale: The store is over 7,500 square feet, making it the largest Cinnabon in the world. It’s got three full floors, separate dining areas for parties and business meetings, and even a play place replete with a ball pit and slides.

Can we read Libya’s fortune through Cinnabon’s successes and failures? Hardly. But to the extent that geopolitics and commerce have a push-pull relationship, Cinnabon can be used as a decent, if inexact, proxy for broader economic and political development; where Cinnabon goes, international business and capital investment tend to follow. And, in that way, it’s promising that Cinnabon hasn’t budged from the Middle East through the entirety of the Arab Spring, serving up its convection-baked confections without interruption amidst the upheaval. In Egypt, where Cinnabon has 21 locations, the brand has continued to prosper despite the revolution that displaced some of the Cinnabon-eating elite and reshuffled their assets. Cinnabon has also raked in big profits in the oil-rich UAE, which seems likely to be Libya’s model for economic growth.

The one exception is Syria’s Cinnabon. Though the Damascus location, which opened last year, has remained operational throughout much of the conflict in that country, it will likely soon be forced to close. Just two months ago, Cinnabon Syria posted on their Facebook page, “We are all about having people add a little frosting to their lives,” but Mike Shattuck tells me that the company has re-supplied the Damascus Cinnabon for the last time—“barring a breakthrough in the revolution.”

Of course, even in promising environments like Tripoli, running a business is a risky proposition. After years of economic mismanagement and ballooning inflation, it may prove difficult to increase the spending power of the population, despite the Libya’s enormous wealth. It could be a while, in other words, until most Libyans can afford a bite of that pillowy dough. “The country needs a lot of infrastructure, a lot of work from our new government,” Arief told me over a weak connection from Libya. “We are hoping that business is going to change for our side.”