If Mitt Romney’s selection of Paul Ryan for his running mate can be counted on to do anything, it's bringing Ryan’s controversial proposal to reform Medicare to center-stage. As we speak, the Obama campaign is probably dusting off the Democrats’ time-tested Medicare playbook, and the residents of the Palm Beach media market should prepare for three months of ads about “ending Medicare as we know it.” While this Medicare fight is quite predictable, the Romney campaign’s decision to court it is far more surprising. After all, Romney holds no credible path to the presidency without a decisive victory among seniors. Simply put: If Romney suffers losses among seniors as a result of the Ryan plan, he will lose.

The reason? Between 2004 and 2008, Obama made gains among virtually every demographic group. That’s hardly surprising, given that Obama won by 7 points and Kerry lost 3. But one demographic group actually moved in McCain’s direction: seniors. In 2004, Bush won seniors by a modest 51-48 percent margin, but four years later, even after widespread disaffection with the status quo and a financial crisis sent voters flooding toward Democrats, seniors voted for McCain by an even larger 53-45 percent margin. For Romney to win in 2012, he’ll need to do even better than McCain. Many of Obama’s gains among younger Americans were driven by demographic changes that are all but assured to endure. Put differently, Republicans need gains among seniors to compensate for the influx of predominantly Democratic non-white voters between 2004 and 2008.

Recent polls confirm that Romney’s road to the White House runs through seniors. Most polls show Obama in the low-40s among seniors, even though those same polls put him at 48 or 49 percent nationally. On that basis, we can infer that Obama would finish in the low-40s among seniors if he finishes at 48 or 49 percent nationally, which would mean that a narrow Romney victory would probably involve Obama losing seniors by about 15 points. And by that same token, if Obama can push his support up into the mid-40s, Obama would be well positioned to win reelection.

Enter the Ryan plan and suddenly Obama might have a new route to 50 percent of the vote. Although the polls are mixed, there is strong evidence that the Ryan plan could hurt Romney among seniors. According to a CNN poll conducted last year, 74 percent of seniors opposed the Ryan plan’s Medicare reform, and a Pew Research survey found 51 percent of seniors opposed, compared to just 25 percent supporting those same measures. Perhaps most troubling for the Romney campaign, the voters who had heard “a lot” about the proposed Medicare changes were most opposed, perhaps suggesting that while voters were initially open to the description of the reforms, they were quickly scared off by “vouchers” and “ending Medicare as we know it.”