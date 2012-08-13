Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!
Ultra-orthodox women’s lit is on the rise. Who are the women behind it?
Tablet | 7 min (1,686 words)
The cult of busyness: Does working hard make us less productive?
New Statesman | 4 min (1,019 words)
Michel Houellebecq’s novels are apocalyptic and pornographic. They can also, often, be boring.
Boston Review | 11 min (2,872 words)
Italy’s youth crisis: How a generation of Italians is fleeing the country in search of better economic prospects.
Spiegel Online | 12 min (2,964 words)