I do not know whether any of these allegations are true, and I’m not going to say they are: partly because I really don’t know, partly because I don’t want Adelson to sue me, as he has the National Jewish Democratic Council, which cited a report that he had “personally approved” of prostitution at his Macau properties. Adelson’s company denies all of these charges.

But the mere possibility that Adelson could be tied to, say, unsavory business practices points to yet another problem with one man giving so much money. (I say “another” because we already have the evidence, from the DeLay episode, that Adelson may be willing to use his political pull to advance his business interests. And we have the fact that his fortune’s source means “foreign money,” to quote John McCain, is entering the political system.) What if Adelson’s company is more definitively tied to the triads, the groups of Chinese organized crime? What if a Sands employee is indicted under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act? Even those who agree with Adelson’s politics must admit these are plausible scenarios. In accepting so much money from Adelson—$10 million to a Romney-affiliated SuperPAC, and $35 million pledged to groups tied, respectively, to Karl Rove, the Koch Brothers, and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor—the Republican establishment has put itself in a position where almost nothing could make it return the money. There’s just too much of it!

Such a decision would be analogous to Obama’s reneging in 2008 on a pledge to accept public financing for his campaign. In both cases, the candidate determines that an amount of money is big enough to justify a political hit. The similarity evaporates in the face of the staggering ethical discrepancy, particularly should, for example, any serious criminal charges be filed. No matter how many times Romney claimed he has nothing to do with Adelson because the SuperPACs are separate—and, again, consult Adelson and his wife Miriam’s seats directly next to Romney at a Jerusalem fundraiser—the country would have a president tremendously indebted to a man with both business interests and, potentially, legal actions before the federal government.

I don’t blame Adelson, who hasn’t broken any laws with his donations. I blame Romney for allowing a too-big-to-fail donor, even to groups over which he ostensibly exerts no control. A simple, “With all due respect, I don’t want any couple other than Ann and myself to have so much responsibility for my election,” would suffice. I’d expect it from Obama, because he is president; I expect it from someone running for president, too.

A coda: remember how Republicans hate George Soros because, you know, who is one man to try to buy the presidency? It’s considered okay to demonize Soros but not Adelson; I suspect it has something to do with the fact that Soros is more outspoken and detailed about his actual politics, and because extremely rich people aren’t supposed to be Democrats. But in his stated effort to prevent President George W. Bush’s re-election, the financier spent about $25 million, maybe a little more, during that cycle. With nearly three months to go, Adelson has, again, spent or pledged $71 million, with a hint that the figure could climb to $100 million. So, yeah.